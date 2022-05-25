State Track and Field Meet Starts Thursday

With the school year concluded, the Tullahoma High School Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) celebrated the conclusion of a stellar competitive season. Abby Lynch, Olivia Murphy and Emma Bell represented Tullahoma at the DECA International Conference in Atlanta last month. The THS sophomores were three of the 17,000 students, advisors and industry leaders who attended the competition and leadership events. Prior to the international conference, Lynch, Murphy and Bell had placed highly at state. Lynch took home second in Human Resources, Murphy had a second-place effort in Restaurant Management and Bell finished fifth in Entrepreneurship.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO