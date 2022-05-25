ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

State Track and Field Meet Starts Thursday

By Lucky Knott
 4 days ago
Ethan Welch will compete this week in the TSSAA Spring Fling in Track and Field. Welch qualified in Pole Vault and Discus. Lady Raider Madison Rooker will also compete on Thursday in the Pole Vault. Elli...

THS DECA Program Celebrates Competitive Season

With the school year concluded, the Tullahoma High School Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) celebrated the conclusion of a stellar competitive season. Abby Lynch, Olivia Murphy and Emma Bell represented Tullahoma at the DECA International Conference in Atlanta last month. The THS sophomores were three of the 17,000 students, advisors and industry leaders who attended the competition and leadership events. Prior to the international conference, Lynch, Murphy and Bell had placed highly at state. Lynch took home second in Human Resources, Murphy had a second-place effort in Restaurant Management and Bell finished fifth in Entrepreneurship.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Burglary case leads to the Arrests of Two Franklin County Men

On Tuesday May 24th at approximately 10:30am, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a reported burglary in progress in the Keith Springs Mountain area. Upon arriving on the scene, law enforcement officials did contact two males attempting to commit a burglary. A short pursuit ensued, and one male was taken into custody. The second male was able to flee the scene but was later taken into custody at a residence in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
May Silver Alert Awareness Month

Just as an Amber Alert can help return a missing or abducted child, a Silver Alert can call the community’s attention to a missing dementia patient, who may have wandered away from home or a care facility and who may be in need of assistance. Tennessee’s Silver Alert law...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
Coffee County Education Foundation donates funds for Outdoor Classroom

The Coffee County Education Foundation (CCEF) presented a $5,000 check to the Coffee County Middle School for an outdoor classroom during the May School Board meeting. The CCEF supports many programs of Coffee County Schools through donations from the community. For information about donating to the Foundation, see the Coffee County Schools website at coffeecountyschools.com.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Winchester Police searching for American Flag Thief

On Sunday May 22, 2022 an American flag and flag pole was taken from the roadside of Highway 41A in front of Hall Furniture in Winchester. The Winchester Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the individual involved in the theft. If you can identify the individual or may have any information, please contact the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).
WINCHESTER, TN
Stamp Out Hunger this Saturday

If you have any non-perishable items, make sure to leave them out by your mailbox on Saturday, May 14 for them to get picked up by mail carriers. After your items are picked up, they will be taken to a local food bank. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Missing Person from Warren County

On Sunday May 8th, 2022, a missing person report was filed by family members of Damien Gonzalez to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department (TN). Damien’s last known whereabouts was being transported to St. Thomas Dekalb Hospital in Smithville, Tennessee on April 19th, 2022. Gonzalez is of Puerto Rican...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Farmers Prepare for Spring

As more warm spring days are in the forecast, Tennessee farms will quickly be offering fresh strawberries, greens, and even locally-grown cut flowers. Businesses like Buzzed Blooms in Coffee County offer cut flowers through on-farm sales, farmers markets, Community Supported Agriculture boxes, or even allow you to pick your own.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital Nationally Recognized

Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital (VTHH) received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes VTHH’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. “This honor is the result of the improvements we’ve been able to make since becoming part...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Lemonade Day is May 19 in Manchester

Manchester will be the second community in Tennessee to play host to a global youth entrepreneurship program that teaches leadership and business skills by encouraging children to launch a lemonade business. The Manchester Chamber of Commerce has been working in partnership with Manchester City Schools to provide curriculum and training...
MANCHESTER, TN
VFW Post 10904 Wins 1st Place

Manchester’s Old Stone Fort Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars, All-American Post 10904 has taken First Place in the State of Tennessee for Community Service. This is a significant achievement because the 89 VFW Posts in Tennessee are not categorized by size. VFW Post 10904, with 187 members, was up against much larger Posts … yet took the number one spot with more, and more impactful, community service than any other VFW Post.
MANCHESTER, TN
Shelbyville man Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Roberto Antonio Orellana Alarcon, 25, of Shelbyville has been charged with attempted second-degree murder. He is being held without bond at Bedford County Jail after a stabbing took place on Saturday. Police say Alarcon has confessed to the stabbing. He was charged with attempted murder for allegedly saying he wanted...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Jamaya London’s Pursuit of a Dream Comes True

Facing adversity that caused her to fall behind academically, Jamaya London did not let that stop her from pursuing a dream – earning and receiving a high school diploma. After tirelessly working through Tullahoma City Schools’ Credit Recovery Program, Jamaya has achieved that goal. Come Friday night, Jamaya will hear her name called, as she is one of 251 seniors who will be receiving a diploma when Tullahoma High School holds its graduation ceremony at Wilkins Stadium.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Two area schools receive grants from DREMC and TVA

Schools served by Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC), Huntland School in Franklin County, and Westwood Middle School in Coffee County have been awarded a combined total of $11,500 in grants to support their respective STEM curriculums. Huntland School received $5,000 and will use the grant to offer its students...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
