Hawaii State

‘A symbol of Hawaii’: Governor declares ohia lehua as state endemic tree

By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige signed a bill designating the ohia lehua as the Hawaii State Endemic Tree on Tuesday. Over the past year, hundreds of school children, teachers and state lawmakers fought for the measure to be...

Hawaii Democrats host 2022 convention in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As election season heats up, the Hawaii Democratic Party is hosting their annual convention this weekend in Waikiki. Democratic Party Chair Tyler Dos Santos-Tam joined us live on Good Morning Hawaii to discuss how the party is preparing for the elections. In addition to planning their platform,...
HAWAII STATE
LIST: Memorial Day ceremonies in Hawaii honor fallen service members

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Memorial Day weekend!. The federal holiday offers a time to commemorate those who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. The public is invited to Memorial Day ceremonies to honor fallen veterans. Here’s a look at some of the events taking place...
HAWAII STATE
Democratic LG candidates take on school safety, firearms in Waikiki forum

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Guns, school safety, affordable housing and other issues took centerstage Friday among members of Hawaii’s political community. Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor convened in Waikiki as part of the party’s state convention. Those vying for the lieutenant governor’s seat didn’t debate each other, but took...
HONOLULU, HI
Experts: COVID cases are soaring and the surge could continue through the summer

Democratic LG candidates take on school safety, firearms in Waikiki forum. It's the first time the major democratic party candidates for lieutenant governor appeared at a forum together in person. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. They addressed topics ranging from abortion rights to the economy to affordable...
The tradition continues, thousands of fresh lei made for Memorial Day

After 2 years of strict COVID restrictions, Japan is welcoming back visitors again. Japan is welcoming back visitors again -- but for now, the country is only opening to packaged tour groups. As many flock to beaches for Memorial Day weekend, Ocean Safety urges vigilance. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
HONOLULU, HI
DOH links fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease to same Waikiki hotel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has confirmed a fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease in a guest who stayed at the Grand Islander Hotel in Waikiki. Officials said a person visiting Hawaii was diagnosed with the disease on May 23. The individual’s stay at the hotel began on April 25.
HAWAII STATE
DOH confirms fifth case of Legionnaires' disease at Waikiki Resort

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) confirms a fifth case of Legionnaires' disease in a guest who stayed at "The Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations." The 5th person was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease on May 23, the non-Hawaii resident stayed at the Grand Islander in Waikiki...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii News Now Weather

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered light showers. Trade wind weather for Hawaii and big waves on the south shorelines. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist into this afternoon, followed by weaker trade winds from tonight through this weekend. In addition, stable and dry atmospheric conditions will remain in place. High clouds will start to cover skies across much of the state as we head into the weekend, with minimal low clouds and trade showers along windward facing slopes. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for south facing shores from noon today through early Sunday. Surf heights could reach the advisory level of 10 ft (face value) later today through Saturday night, then to the warning level of 15 ft (face value) late Tuesday through Wednesday.
HAWAII STATE
Democratic gubernatorial candidates pitch platforms at party convention

Democratic LG candidates take on school safety, firearms in Waikiki forum. It's the first time the major democratic party candidates for lieutenant governor appeared at a forum together in person. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Major structural repairs are needed to the Red Hill underground storage facility in order to...
HAWAII STATE
Hundreds of Hawaii’s frontline workers out sick as COVID surge continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A COVID surge and a rising number of flu cases are driving up sick calls among Hawaii’s frontline workers, leaving hospitals struggling to meet patient needs, health care officials said. Across the state on Thursday, some 600 frontline workers were out sick. The majority have COVID,...
The Conversation: Hospitals consider tighter COVID policies; Assessing eruption threat

Hilton Raethel, president of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, says hospitals are considering tighter restrictions as more health care workers get sick with COVID-19 | Full Story. Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair outlines the Honolulu Police Department's response to the arrest of the son of the new police chief...
City leaders strategize ways to cut crime, homelessness in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Waikiki emerges from the pandemic, tourism is up but so is crime and homelessness. “We certainly are seeing an increase in crime from the COVID days,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steven Alm. “I guess part of the problem is we just don’t feel as safe these...
HONOLULU, HI
Criminologists see uptick in gun violence involving Hawaii’s young people

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Criminologists said they are noticing more teens and young men involved in gun violence. In a study on Hawaii youth gangs, University of Hawaii Criminologist Meda Chesney-Lind said there’s a shift in confrontations. Here’s what she found:. Between 2010 and 2019: Hawaii saw a 38%...
HAWAII STATE

