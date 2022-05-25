‘A symbol of Hawaii’: Governor declares ohia lehua as state endemic tree
By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
4 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige signed a bill designating the ohia lehua as the Hawaii State Endemic Tree on Tuesday. Over the past year, hundreds of school children, teachers and state lawmakers fought for the measure to be...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As election season heats up, the Hawaii Democratic Party is hosting their annual convention this weekend in Waikiki. Democratic Party Chair Tyler Dos Santos-Tam joined us live on Good Morning Hawaii to discuss how the party is preparing for the elections. In addition to planning their platform,...
A rooster in Kula, HI. (Nitin Bangera/500px/Getty Images/500px) Hawaii’s ongoing battle with thousands of feral chickens continues — and written testimonies and reports from local news outlets suggest it’s not going very well.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Memorial Day weekend!. The federal holiday offers a time to commemorate those who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. The public is invited to Memorial Day ceremonies to honor fallen veterans. Here’s a look at some of the events taking place...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Guns, school safety, affordable housing and other issues took centerstage Friday among members of Hawaii’s political community. Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor convened in Waikiki as part of the party’s state convention. Those vying for the lieutenant governor’s seat didn’t debate each other, but took...
The tradition continues, thousands of fresh lei made for Memorial Day. The sweet smell of plumeria filled Honolulu Hale Friday morning as everyone worked together sewing lei in preparation for Memorial Day.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID infections are soaring in Hawaii ― and the surge shows no signs of slowing down. According to figures released Wednesday, the state saw nearly 9,000 new confirmed COVID cases in the previous week. The figure doesn’t include positive at-home tests. Recent reports also show...
After 2 years of strict COVID restrictions, Japan is welcoming back visitors again. Japan is welcoming back visitors again -- but for now, the country is only opening to packaged tour groups.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has confirmed a fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease in a guest who stayed at the Grand Islander Hotel in Waikiki. Officials said a person visiting Hawaii was diagnosed with the disease on May 23. The individual’s stay at the hotel began on April 25.
Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered light showers. Trade wind weather for Hawaii and big waves on the south shorelines. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist into this afternoon, followed by weaker trade winds from tonight through this weekend. In addition, stable and dry atmospheric conditions will remain in place. High clouds will start to cover skies across much of the state as we head into the weekend, with minimal low clouds and trade showers along windward facing slopes. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for south facing shores from noon today through early Sunday. Surf heights could reach the advisory level of 10 ft (face value) later today through Saturday night, then to the warning level of 15 ft (face value) late Tuesday through Wednesday.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A COVID surge and a rising number of flu cases are driving up sick calls among Hawaii’s frontline workers, leaving hospitals struggling to meet patient needs, health care officials said. Across the state on Thursday, some 600 frontline workers were out sick. The majority have COVID,...
Hilton Raethel, president of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, says hospitals are considering tighter restrictions as more health care workers get sick with COVID-19 | Full Story. Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair outlines the Honolulu Police Department's response to the arrest of the son of the new police chief...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Waikiki emerges from the pandemic, tourism is up but so is crime and homelessness. “We certainly are seeing an increase in crime from the COVID days,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steven Alm. “I guess part of the problem is we just don’t feel as safe these...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Criminologists said they are noticing more teens and young men involved in gun violence. In a study on Hawaii youth gangs, University of Hawaii Criminologist Meda Chesney-Lind said there’s a shift in confrontations. Here’s what she found:. Between 2010 and 2019: Hawaii saw a 38%...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Students in Hawaii’s public schools are taught to shelter during attacks, including active shooter incidents. That’s despite new models that suggest running away should be the first option. “Run Hide Fight” is the model used by many school districts nationwide. But the Department of Education...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An abortion rights rally got heated Thursday morning at Thomas Square Park as opposing groups on the issue came face to face shouting and throwing signs to the ground. Organizers of the rally — Refuse Facism Hawaii — said no one was hurt and police were monitoring...
