President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Uvalde, Texas on Sunday, May 29 to pay their respects to the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting massacre. Barely a week after visiting the site of the racist shooting in Buffalo, the couple stopped at the makeshift memorial in front of the school, where 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered by an 18-year-old gunman. There they laid down flowers and reflected on the innocent lives lost as they touched the cardboard cutouts of each victim, per CNN.

