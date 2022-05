HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hub City Transit is adding a secondary bus to its gold route to ease increased traffic due to on-going tournament. The gold route, which circles through the main thorough fares of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Hattiesburg campus, has seen increased use since the 2022 C-USA Baseball Championship began on Wednesday. The City of Hattiesburg said they predict heavy traffic to continue through the tournament’s end on Sunday.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO