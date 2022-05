On May 20, 2022, Missoula County Detention Officers responded to a report of a disturbance inside one of the cells. When Detention Officers responded, they opened the cell door and observed 36-year-old Douglas Skoczek and another male standing a few feet away from each other. An officer placed handcuffs on the other male and escorted him to the Medical Unit. Officers noted that the male had a gash on his right hand, scratches on his neck and left ear, and an eye injury.

