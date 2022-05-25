Kemp-Abrams Gubernatorial Rematch Set; Other Key Primary Election Results

Photo: Getty Images

Georgia will have a notable gubernatorial rematch in November after Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic favorite Stacey Abrams each won handedly in their respective parties' nominations during a crucial night of primary elections on Tuesday (May 24).

NBC News projected Kemp as the winner of Republican primary shortly after polls closed in the Peach State.

The incumbent governor defeated David Perdue -- a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump -- by an estimated 3-1 margin.

“Conservatives across our state didn’t listen to the noise," Kemp told supporters during his victory speech at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta via USA TODAY . "They didn’t get distracted. They knew our record of fighting and winning for hard working Georgians.”

Abrams had previously challenged Kemp in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, accusing Kemp of engaging in voter suppression as Georgia Secretary of State through the day after Election Day.

Abrams later founded Fair Fight Action, an organization to address voter suppression and was widely credited for a historic voter turnout in Georgia, which led to President Joe Biden and two Democratic senate candidates -- Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff -- winning the typically conservative state in November 2020.

Georgia's senate race was also set on Tuesday as Democratic incumbent, Sen. Warnock, and Republican favorite, former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker , each won their respective primaries by wide margins, setting up a rare case of two Black candidates competing for a crucial Senate seat, as the legislative branch is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

Results from other notable primary races that took place Tuesday night are included below per NBC News ' projected totals:

Alabama Senate Primary Projected Results

Democratic: Will Boyd (Projected winner)

Republican: Katie Britt (44.7%); Mo Brooks (29%) with 68% of expected vote in.

Arkansas Senate Primary Projected Results

Democratic: Natalie James (54.9%); Dan Whitfield (302%) with 56% expected vote in.

Republican: Incumbent John Boozman (projected winner).

Georgia Governor Primary Projected Results

Democratic: Stacey Abrams (projected winner)

Republican: Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (projected winner).

More results can be found via NBC News here .