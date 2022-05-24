New Amsterdam Finale Recap: Did Max and Helen Get Hitched? Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article.

A hurricane turned out to be the last of Max and Helen’s worries on New Amsterdam ‘s Season 4 finale.

The episode begins with Helen remarking that she must have underpacked because her suitcase closed too easily. “Well, who says you need clothes?” Max cheekily replies. He also informs her that the botanical garden is all set for their nuptials.

But then the Category 4 storm that was predicted to hit the Carolinas changes course for New York. Max’s frantic text messages to Helen (who is labeled “My Boo” in his contacts!) asking if her flight has been redirected go unanswered. And there’s no flight record on his tracking app. When the hurricane passes, Max finally gets a message from Helen the next morning: “Today has been… I have no words. Will call you ASAP.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds suggests the hospital rooftop as an alternate location for the wedding now that the botanical garden is a no-go. Max leaves Helen a voicemail about how it’s perfect for them since “this place has always been magic for us.” It’s where they met and fell in love so it feels like the right place to start their forever, he concludes.

As Max is standing in his suit, surrounded by their friends, he gets a call from Helen. She’s still in London. “I can’t,” she cries. Shocked and crestfallen, Max tells his worried friends, “She’s not coming.”

Now let’s review where the other docs found themselves at the end of the finale.

IGGY/MARTIN | Iggy recalls the night he and Martin first met, when this gorgeous man came over to him. “Why me?” Iggy wonders. Martin says he thought Iggy was cute, but Iggy isn’t buying it and argues that Martin is drawn to broken birds that need to be saved and that’s what he saw across the bar. Martin is angry that Iggy’s go-to move is to always play the victim and he appears to have no intention of changing. So when no one wants to lead the hospital’s emergency response to the storm, Iggy takes on the role to prove himself capable. Everything that could go wrong does: the hurricane knocks out an ICU window, so Iggy takes staff and patients to a stairwell to shelter and they start fainting from carbon monoxide poisoning, then a light fixture collapses into a pool of water, trapping them in a hallway. Iggy manages to turn off the backup generator and get everyone to safety.

The next day, Iggy tells his husband that the only thing holding him back during the crisis was Martin’s voice in his head. “I can’t be who I want to be with you,” Iggy says. Martin responds that he should move out then.

LAUREN/LEYLA | After working together to help a sex trafficking victim, Lauren makes a decision about her and Leyla’s future. Their relationship started with money, and it’s in everything they do, Lauren explains. It taints everything. So Lauren instructs Leyla to take her apartment until she gets her Visa, but she can’t live there with her.

FLOYD | The surgeon is on his way to confront his dad when the hurricane hits, trapping them and a wounded resident in his dad’s apartment building. It seems Floyd’s father has been keeping up with his medical career. But even after helping his son push a woman’s rib back inside her (!), he rejects Floyd’s request for answers. However, not all hope is lost: He asks Floyd to call him with recommendations for a shoulder doctor.

New Amsterdam fans, what did you think of the season ender? Grade it below, then hit the comments!