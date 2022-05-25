ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northrop wins title, Wiley dominates at track regional

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vk8D3_0fpNuxFF00

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North’s Addy Wiley completed the distance trifecta at Indiana Wesleyan University on Tuesday, winning the 800, 1,600, and 3,200 meter races at the girls regional track meet in Marion.

Northrop’s Morgan Patterson also tallied a trifecta of her own, winning the 100 and 300 meter hurdles as well as the long jump on the way to the Bruins claiming the team title with 82 points.

Carroll, led by Bella Hoogland’s win in the pole vault, came in second with 73 points. Homestead (53), Huntington North (49), and New Haven (33) round out the top five.

The girls state finals meet is set for next Friday at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.

