Kaibab and Coconino National Forests begin Stage 2 fire restrictions

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Due to increased fire danger and for public safety, Kaibab and Coconino national forests will elevate to Stage 2 fire restrictions beginning 8 a.m. Thursday, May 26.

Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit the following:

• Building, maintaining, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal, coal, and briquettes, even in developed recreation sites. This includes smudge pots, pellet grills, and wood stoves. The only exception is using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels.

• Smoking (except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material).

• Blasting, welding, or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

• During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting during industrial operations or firewood gathering capable of igniting a fire. An exception is allowed for operating generators with an approved spark arrestor in an area barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.

Explosives and fireworks are NEVER allowed.

Violations could result in mandatory appearance in a federal court, fines, and/or jail time.

The Kaibab and Coconino national forest’s Stage 2 fire restrictions do not prohibit target shooting. However, all existing regulations pertaining to discharging a firearm still apply.

Stage 3 restrictions/closures may be forthcoming if conditions warrant. Forest managers consider several factors before implementing fire restrictions or forest closures, including current fire danger and fire activity, local, regional and national fire preparedness levels, expected weather conditions, availability of firefighting resources, and the economic impacts on businesses and communities. The Kaibab and Coconino national forests continue to coordinate with federal, state, tribal and local partners.

Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the area receives significant, widespread precipitation.

Other national forests and neighboring agencies are also elevating fire restrictions this week. For restriction information on state and federally managed lands in Az visit wildlandfire.az.gov/fire- restrictions. Find restriction information for Coconino County at coconino.az.gov/2595/Fire- Restriction-Information. Additional information about the stages of fire restrictions, forest orders, and general forest conditions can be found at fs.usda.gov/kaibab.