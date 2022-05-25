Atlantic League

If Serenity Lauderbaugh’s story was one of merely being raised by grandparents, it would be poignant and heartening but in this sorry world of homelessness, single parents, myriad deaths from opioids and other pills and addictions as well as the pandemic, no longer terribly unusual. But, as some may...
PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Rachel Federico and Kaya West placed fourth in their events at the Mt. Pleasant Invitational girls track and field meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium. Federico was fourth in the discus with a throw of 107. West placed fourth in the 800 (2:23.41). Westerly will...
USS Oregon officially joins Navy fleet after pandemic delays. The USS Oregon has officially joined the U.S. Navy fleet. It marks the first submarine named after the Beaver State in more than a century. Saturday's commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Submarine Base in Groton marked the first in-person commission ceremony since 2019, due to the pandemic. The 377-foot submarine was christened in 2019. Connecticut Rep. Joe Courtney credited the crew with showing up to work every day and doing their jobs despite the unprecedented disruption. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown made the trip to Connecticut for the ceremony. She reminded the crew that compassion and love is at the heart of service.
WESTERLY — Westerly High will host Lincoln in the preliminary round of the Division II softball tournament on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Cimalore Field. Westerly (15-6, 14-4 II-South) is the No. 3 seed, while Lincoln (9-9, 9-9 II-North) is the No. 6 seed from II-North. Westerly must win...
STONINGTON — Wheeler High topped Fishers Island, N.Y., 1-0, in a nonleague golf match Thursday at Stonington Country Club. Wheeler's Gavin Arruda (44), Brady Sadkowski (46), Tyler Signor (51) and Kieran Boscoe (51) combined for a team round of 192. Fishers Island shot a 226. Wheeler (8-6) next plays...
WARWICK — Chariho High sophomore Eli Sposato established a school record in the 400 at the Hendricken Invitational track and field meet on Saturday. Sposato placed second with a time of 50.79. Joe DiPalma held the previous record of 50.83 in 2013. Chariho was 21st with eight points. Bishop...
WESTERLY — Madison Pellegrino finished first in two field events at the Southern Division middle school track and field championship meet on Thursday at Westerly High. Pellegrino won the shot put (26-0) and the discus (87-1½). The 4x400 relay team of Cece Saint, Virginia Royce, Ava Lidestri and...
WESTERLY — Westerly High has received a bye in the preliminary round of the Division II baseball tournament and will host a quarterfinal round game on Friday. Westerly (20-3, 17-1 Division II) will face Mount St. Charles Academy, the No. 4 seed from II-A or Tiverton, the No. 5 seed from II-B. Those two teams play on Tuesday.
WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will travel to Burrillville on Tuesday for a preliminary round game in the Division II baseball tournament. The Chargers (9-9, 9-9 II-B) are the No. 6 seed from II-B. Burrillville (14-4, 14 II-A) is the No. 3 seed from II-A. The winner advances...
Headquarters of the Grand Army of the Republic, General Orders No. 11, Washington, D.C., May 5, 1868:. 1. The 30th day of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet church-yard in the land. In this observance no form of ceremony is prescribed, but posts and comrades will in their own way arrange such fitting services and testimonials of respect as circumstances may permit.
WARWICK — Westerly High's Jake Serra established a school record in the 800 at the Hendricken Invitational track and field meet on Saturday. Serra placed fifth with a time of 1:56.02. Andrew Springer held the previous record of 1:56.26. Westerly finished 29th with two points. Bishop Hendricken won the...
STONINGTON — Stonington High will travel to Waterford for the first round of the Class M baseball tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Stonington (12-9) is the No. 22 seed. Seedings are based on regular-season records where the Bears finished 11-8. Waterford (13-7 regular season) is seeded 11th. The winner plays No. 6 Ellington or No. 27 Foran in the second round on Wednesday.
Once upon a time, about 50 years ago in a rural area they called South Kingstown, there was a working dairy farm. It had a silo, it had a barn, and it had a house. As time went by, the property ceased being a dairy farm, but the barn remained, the silo remained, and a very talented builder with a unique vision and a desire to build something different, yet artistically appealing, came upon the scene. He separated the house from the barn yet kept the rustic door intact and also kept other portions of the barn, then set to work to make the home a testament to art, good taste, whimsy, and beauty all in one. He succeeded, and now that the present owners (who added beautiful perennial gardens to enhance the property), have moved, there is an opportunity for someone with their own creative vision, imagination, and the desire to bring their family and their energy to this move-in-condition home unlike any other in the area.
PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen improved her own school record in the 800 at the Mt. Pleasant Invitational girls track and field meet on Saturday. The sophomore turned in a time of 2:21.5 at Conley Stadium, good for third place. Her previous best time was 2:25 on April 11.
STONINGTON — Cam Elenteny scored three goals, including the 100th of his career, as Stonington High topped Norwich Tech-Windham Tech, 17-4, in the qualifying round of the Class S boys lacrosse tournament on Friday. Elenteny, who also had three assists in the win, now has 101 career goals and...
NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High lost to East Catholic, 20-9, in the qualifying round of the Class S girls lacrosse tournament on Saturday. No. 16 Wheeler was making only its second appearance in a state tournament and the first since 2008. Sophia Gouveia finished with five goals for Wheeler....
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island farmhouse where the paranormal happenings that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” occurred has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public. The 18th century home in Burrillville sold for $1.525 million...
STONINGTON — Stonington High will host Weaver in the first round of the Class M softball tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Stonington is the No. 9 seed after posting a 15-4 record in the regular season. Tournament seedings are based on regular-season records. Stonington is 17-4 after winning the ECC Division II tournament. Weaver is 9-11.
MONTVILLE — Stonington High experienced all sides of sudden death's emotions this week in the ECC boys lacrosse tournament. The Bears basked in the high of knocking off conference powerhouse East Lyme on Ben Massengale's overtime goal in Tuesday's semifinals. On the opposite end of the spectrum, they agonized...
Comments / 0