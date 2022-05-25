Atlantic League

Once upon a time, about 50 years ago in a rural area they called South Kingstown, there was a working dairy farm. It had a silo, it had a barn, and it had a house. As time went by, the property ceased being a dairy farm, but the barn remained, the silo remained, and a very talented builder with a unique vision and a desire to build something different, yet artistically appealing, came upon the scene. He separated the house from the barn yet kept the rustic door intact and also kept other portions of the barn, then set to work to make the home a testament to art, good taste, whimsy, and beauty all in one. He succeeded, and now that the present owners (who added beautiful perennial gardens to enhance the property), have moved, there is an opportunity for someone with their own creative vision, imagination, and the desire to bring their family and their energy to this move-in-condition home unlike any other in the area.

