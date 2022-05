MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks are heading to a runoff election to decide who will be the Republican nominee in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race. Britt, the former president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama and former chief of staff to retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, currently leads the Republican field by a wide margin with about 45% of the vote. However, with four Republican competitors in the hotly-contested race, she could not secure a majority of the vote to win outright.

