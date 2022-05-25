A Singapore real-estate agent wants to combine 3 penthouses and a duplex to create the city-state's biggest super penthouse — take a look at the plan

The cigar room. Courtesy of Studio IF

A super penthouse in Singapore is listed for 111,111,111 Singapore dollars ($80.24 million).

The realtor wants to turn it into Singapore's largest penthouse by combining four separate units.

The units will only be combined after purchase, and the buyer will have to bear the renovation cost.

A rendering of the main living room. Courtesy of Studio IF

A super penthouse in Singapore's Marina Bay Residences is on the market for $80.24 million.

Spanning the top three floors of Marina Bay Residences — a 54-story condo overlooking Singapore's Marina Bay — the super penthouse will combine three penthouse units and a duplex unit, listing agent Edwin Yip of Tristar Properties told Insider.

A super penthouse is a term used in Singapore to describe a penthouse that covers more than 10,000 square feet . At 23,263 square feet, this apartment blows that metric out of the water.

Initially, Yip wanted to combine five apartments into a single $103.7 million residence. After trying to market the house for a year, Yip sold one of the five units for S$19.34 million ($13.94 million) in September, setting a record for the building.

The other four residences are still on the market, and Yip is holding on to the dream of combining them — and selling the combined unit as Singapore's largest penthouse.

"In Singapore, it's almost impossible to find houses of this size — this is almost two and a half times the size of a super penthouse," he said. "Houses this size won't be a single apartment, but our idea comes from the fact that we have control over four units that can be connected into a 23,000-square-foot space."

Google Maps street view of Marina Bay Residences. Google Maps

Marina Bay Residences is a luxury condominium located near the city's Central Business District (CBD).

The building has 428 units and was completed in 2010, per real-estate platform EdgeProp . It overlooks the Marina Bay area , home to famous Singapore landmarks including Marina Bay Sands and the Merlion statue.

As with many other houses in Singapore, it's a 99-year leasehold property : After 99 years, ownership of the property goes back to the original owners of the land, which is the state.

Prices of the available units in the building start at S$1.45 million, per real-estate platform PropertyGuru .

A rendering of the cigar room. Courtesy of Studio IF

But there's a catch: The units will only be combined after purchase, and the buyer would have to bear the renovation cost, Yip said.

The price tag is set at S$111,111,111 because "one" is the owner's favorite number, Yip said. The price does not include the cost of the renovation.

The photographs in this article are proposed designs by Studio IF ⁠⁠— the design firm responsible for the penthouse's interiors. Renovations will only occur after consulting the new owners, principal designer Gwen Tan told Channel News Asia in April.

Tan did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

A rendering of the informal dining area. Courtesy of Studio IF

Each floor of the three-story super penthouse will be dedicated to a specific use: sleeping, work and entertainment, and wellness, Yip said.

Bedrooms will be on the 52nd floor, per Studio IF's designs. The 53rd floor will be for work and entertainment, with a living room, dining areas, the home office, and a boardroom. The highest floor will house the pool, sauna, and gym.

A rendering of the master bedroom. Courtesy of Studio IF

The super penthouse will have seven bedrooms, including a 3,000-square-foot master suite.

The master suite comes with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a panoramic view of the city's skyline, per a factsheet sent to Insider.

A rendering of the master bathroom. Courtesy of Studio IF

The master bathroom comes with double sinks and a freestanding bathtub, renderings show. The room's walk-in wardrobe has a vanity table and separate storage spaces for clothes and accessories.

Source: Property factsheet

A rendering of the boardroom. Courtesy of Studio IF

The middle floor of the super penthouse will have a boardroom and a home office, per the design plans.

"A lot of clients tell us they need space for their home office and entertaining clients," Yip said.

The interior design company decided to incorporate a full-fledged office into the house, together with a cigar room and a bar where residents can entertain guests, Yip added.

A rendering of the massage room. Courtesy of Studio IF

The highest floor will be dedicated to wellness and will include a sauna, a massage room, and a gym, Yip said.

"It's like 5,000 square feet of wellness space for residents. Everything is there — they don't even need to step out of their home to relax," Yip said.

A rendering of the sky pool. Courtesy of Studio IF

Also slated for the highest floor is a 25-meter pool and a waterfall fountain.

Source: Property factsheet

The residential building overlooks Singapore's Marina Bay area. Google Maps street view

Of course, all of these plans have one major contingency: Someone has to buy the property first.

While the goal is to sell all four residences as one super penthouse, Yip said he is open to selling them individually or in other combinations if the price is right. He won't sell a unit if it disrupts the connectivity of the other three.

Yip is marketing the residence to ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWI) with at least $30 million worth of investable assets . In Singapore, the UHNWI population is expected to reach around 6,000 people by 2026, per Knight Frank .

Yip said that many UHNWI want to combine home, work, and play in their residences, which inspired the proposed layout of the home.

"In the current COVID-19 world, Singapore has proven itself to be probably one of the best and safest destinations in the world," Yip said. "In this kind of climate where everything is losing value, whether it's crypto or shares, property is still going strong and robust, so it makes sense that these individuals want to buy property here."