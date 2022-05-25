Pugh for County Commissioner District 3

Marijuana, or cannabis, is the most used illicit drug in the United States. In 2018, 43.5 million people reported using marijuana in the past year. Based upon the 2020 Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment Survey, 18.8 % of LeFlore county 12th grade students reported using marijuana within the last 30 days, while 18.3% of LeFlore county adults reported using marijuana within the last 30 days (CBPS,2021). Marijuana acts by binding to cannabinoid receptors in the brain to produce a variety of effects, including euphoria, intoxication, and memory and motor impairments.

