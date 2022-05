Move Unites JFP, Mississippi Free Press, Youth Media Project Under One Roof. (Jackson, Miss.) The Mississippi Journalism and Education Group board of directors is proud to announce that it recently completed the acquisition of the journalism assets of the Jackson Free Press. The JFP has served Jackson, Mississippi, and surrounding areas for nearly two decades, covering Mississippi’s capital city and suburbs through print and digital media. MJEG is a 501(c)(3) that includes the statewide Mississippi Free Press and the Mississippi Youth Media Project, which offers young people journalism mentorship and job training in their own working newsroom. (YMP has been on hiatus through the pandemic, but MJEG hopes to relaunch in 2023.)

