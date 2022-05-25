ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

When it rains it pours!

By Richard Berler
kgns.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the saying goes when it rains it pours!. At around 10 p.m. the clouds...

www.kgns.tv

kgns.tv

Hot hot heat this Memorial Day weekend

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We’ve seen a lot of ups and downs when it comes to our weather this past week. We started off with high humidity and high chances of rain which we saw come to fruition on Tuesday night. Some parts got hit harder with rain and...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Tuesday's storm causes property damage for Laredo resident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two days since the viewing area was hit by a massive storm that caused severe damage to homes and property. One of those affected communities was Rancho Penitas. Jose Luis Salinas is a neighbor who lives out in the area. He says the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo pools open for summer!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Now that schools out for summer, Laredo families will be able to make a splash at various city pools. Every year, the City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department opens the pools and splash parks the first weekend after school lets out to mark the start of the summer season.
kgns.tv

City of Laredo offices to be closed for Memorial Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, there will be several closures in the City of Laredo and Webb County. The City of Laredo Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, May 30. All services will resume to normal schedules on Tuesday, May 31. As far...
LAREDO, TX
City
Laredo, TX
kgns.tv

CBP shares travel advice ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - With many people expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says there are some documents that should be ready on hand before coming back to the U.S. These documents include, a U.S. Passport, trusted traveler program card, enhanced driver’s...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo International Airport expands eating options

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After being without a restaurant for a few years, our local airport has a place where you can “eat mor chikin”!. A Chick-Fil-A marketplace is now open at the Laredo International Airport. It’s located on the first-floor passenger terminal where Hertz-rent-car used to be....
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Accident causes delays on Calton and Springfield

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two accidents cause temporary traffic delays in two separate parts of Laredo. One accident happened on Calton Road and Springfield. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Video shows two vehicles with severe frontal damage. No word on if there were any injuries. Laredo Police...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

House catches fire on Santa Maria and Baltimore

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An abandoned home in west Laredo catches fire early this morning. The fire happened at around 2:45 a.m. when fire officials were called out to Baltimore and Santa Maria for a fire at the single-story house. Firefighters managed to battle the flames and put the fires...
kgns.tv

Driver crashes into utility pole on Market Street

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Crews are fixing utility poles after a driver crashed into a wooden pole early Friday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Meadow Avenue and Market Street. According to Laredo Police, a driver crashed into a pole at around 6:30 a.m. and fled the scene.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Power outages reported as strong storms move through RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong storms moved overnight into the morning across the Rio Grande Valley. Some residents are currently without power. The latest data show power outages in parts of Hidalgo, Starr, Willacy and Cameron. AEP is reporting the following numbers: Hidalgo: 3,195 Cameron: 621 Starr: 162 Willacy: 726 MVEC is reporting the following […]
HIDALGO, TX
kgns.tv

United Longhorn slugger signs on the dotted line

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A United Longhorn slugger got a chance to sign on the dotted line. Josh Linn, an outfielder is on his way to Buena Vista University in Iowa. While Linn has always dreamed of playing baseball at the next level, the Longhorn didn’t think he would have the chance until recently the Beavers came calling.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol and Laredo Police shut down a stash house in south Laredo. The incident happened on Sunday when agents received a call from Laredo Police regarding suspicious activity at a home on Market Street. When agents...
LAREDO, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kgns.tv

UISD investigates additional threat and inappropriate images

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD is investigating another threat at one of its campuses, as well as a case of inappropriate images at another. The treat happened at United South High School’s ninth grade campus. UISD Police Chief Ray Garner says a student stood up and told other students...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo fighter loses battle with cancer

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s been a week to grieve for our local combat athletes as a prominent name in Laredo passes away. Eddie the Pitbull Ramirez lost his battle with cancer on Monday. Ramirez climbed into the ring a total of 27 times picking up eight wins as...
kgns.tv

United Longhorn signs with TAMIU for Cross Country

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a joyous occasion over at United High School as a pair of Longhorns are off to the collegiate level to continue their athletic careers. Destiny Villarreal got a chance to put pen to paper as the United Cross Country star. She decided to run...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Webb County offices to be closed for Memorial Day

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In observance of Memorial Day which takes place on Monday, all Webb County Administrative Offices will be closed. The Webb County Sheriff’s Administrative Offices will also be closed but all other services will continue on their regular schedule. Webb County Offices will re-open at 8...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police are responding to a two vehicle accident where a Dodge Ram truck crashed into a light pole. The accident happened on Thursday at around 11:20 a.m. just before the noon hour at the intersection of McPherson and Country Club Drive. Paramedics with the Laredo...
LAREDO, TX
KRIS 6 News

City of Alice pays tribute to lives lost in Uvalde

The City of Alice came together to honor those who lost their lives during Tuesday's mass shooting , when19 children and two teachers did not make it home to their families. Sandra Bowen, an Alice councilwoman said it was important to do a prayer vigil.
ALICE, TX
kgns.tv

Man arrested for allegedly making threat online

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly made a threat online. Javier Torres was arrested earlier on Thursday and charged with terroristic threat, a class A misdemeanor. According to reports, Torres had made arrangements to buy a gun optic after responding to a Facebook ad...

