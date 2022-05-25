When it rains it pours!

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A United Longhorn slugger got a chance to sign on the dotted line. Josh Linn, an outfielder is on his way to Buena Vista University in Iowa. While Linn has always dreamed of playing baseball at the next level, the Longhorn didn’t think he would have the chance until recently the Beavers came calling.

