When it rains it pours!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We’ve seen a lot of ups and downs when it comes to our weather this past week. We started off with high humidity and high chances of rain which we saw come to fruition on Tuesday night. Some parts got hit harder with rain and...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two days since the viewing area was hit by a massive storm that caused severe damage to homes and property. One of those affected communities was Rancho Penitas. Jose Luis Salinas is a neighbor who lives out in the area. He says the...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Now that schools out for summer, Laredo families will be able to make a splash at various city pools. Every year, the City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department opens the pools and splash parks the first weekend after school lets out to mark the start of the summer season.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, there will be several closures in the City of Laredo and Webb County. The City of Laredo Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, May 30. All services will resume to normal schedules on Tuesday, May 31. As far...
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - With many people expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says there are some documents that should be ready on hand before coming back to the U.S. These documents include, a U.S. Passport, trusted traveler program card, enhanced driver’s...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After being without a restaurant for a few years, our local airport has a place where you can “eat mor chikin”!. A Chick-Fil-A marketplace is now open at the Laredo International Airport. It’s located on the first-floor passenger terminal where Hertz-rent-car used to be....
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two accidents cause temporary traffic delays in two separate parts of Laredo. One accident happened on Calton Road and Springfield. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Video shows two vehicles with severe frontal damage. No word on if there were any injuries. Laredo Police...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An abandoned home in west Laredo catches fire early this morning. The fire happened at around 2:45 a.m. when fire officials were called out to Baltimore and Santa Maria for a fire at the single-story house. Firefighters managed to battle the flames and put the fires...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Crews are fixing utility poles after a driver crashed into a wooden pole early Friday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Meadow Avenue and Market Street. According to Laredo Police, a driver crashed into a pole at around 6:30 a.m. and fled the scene.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong storms moved overnight into the morning across the Rio Grande Valley. Some residents are currently without power. The latest data show power outages in parts of Hidalgo, Starr, Willacy and Cameron. AEP is reporting the following numbers: Hidalgo: 3,195 Cameron: 621 Starr: 162 Willacy: 726 MVEC is reporting the following […]
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A United Longhorn slugger got a chance to sign on the dotted line. Josh Linn, an outfielder is on his way to Buena Vista University in Iowa. While Linn has always dreamed of playing baseball at the next level, the Longhorn didn’t think he would have the chance until recently the Beavers came calling.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol and Laredo Police shut down a stash house in south Laredo. The incident happened on Sunday when agents received a call from Laredo Police regarding suspicious activity at a home on Market Street. When agents...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD is investigating another threat at one of its campuses, as well as a case of inappropriate images at another. The treat happened at United South High School’s ninth grade campus. UISD Police Chief Ray Garner says a student stood up and told other students...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s been a week to grieve for our local combat athletes as a prominent name in Laredo passes away. Eddie the Pitbull Ramirez lost his battle with cancer on Monday. Ramirez climbed into the ring a total of 27 times picking up eight wins as...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a joyous occasion over at United High School as a pair of Longhorns are off to the collegiate level to continue their athletic careers. Destiny Villarreal got a chance to put pen to paper as the United Cross Country star. She decided to run...
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In observance of Memorial Day which takes place on Monday, all Webb County Administrative Offices will be closed. The Webb County Sheriff’s Administrative Offices will also be closed but all other services will continue on their regular schedule. Webb County Offices will re-open at 8...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police are responding to a two vehicle accident where a Dodge Ram truck crashed into a light pole. The accident happened on Thursday at around 11:20 a.m. just before the noon hour at the intersection of McPherson and Country Club Drive. Paramedics with the Laredo...
The City of Alice came together to honor those who lost their lives during Tuesday's mass shooting , when19 children and two teachers did not make it home to their families. Sandra Bowen, an Alice councilwoman said it was important to do a prayer vigil.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly made a threat online. Javier Torres was arrested earlier on Thursday and charged with terroristic threat, a class A misdemeanor. According to reports, Torres had made arrangements to buy a gun optic after responding to a Facebook ad...
Comments / 1