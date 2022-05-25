ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Northrop takes first in regional meet

By Elijah Collins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, Ind. (WFFT) - The Northrop Bruins finished with 82...

Homestead falls to Fishers in semi-state

The Homestead Spartans dropped all five matches to Fishers in semi-state to end their season. The Homestead Spartans dropped all five matches to Fishers in semi-state to end their season.
FISHERS, IN
New Haven, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Marion, IN
Trine upsets ECSU to move to winner's bracket

SALEM, Va. (WFFT) – A pair of home runs would lead the way for the Trine University softball team as they picked up an extra inning 4-2 victory over Eastern Connecticut State University in their opening game of the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The game spanned two days, with rain forcing a suspension Thursday night before resuming for the final two and half innings at noon on Friday.
ANGOLA, IN
TinCaps drop doubleheader with River Bandits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT)-- A sell-out crowd of 6,396 fans came out to support the Fort Wayne TinCaps on a beautiful Saturday night at Parkview Field, but the home team lost both games of their doubleheader against the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate). The visitors claimed the first contest, 11-3, and the nightcap, 6-2. It was 73 degrees and sunny at the start of the action. This, after rain postponed Friday's game, causing the doubleheader.
FORT WAYNE, IN
TinCaps postpone match with River Bandits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate) had their game at Parkview Field on Friday night postponed by rain. Wet weather arrived in the Summit City just ahead of the scheduled first pitch time of 7:05 p.m. While Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
High School Softball: Carroll, Leo claim sectional titles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll and Leo softball teams won sectional titles on Thursday night. Carroll defeated Northrop 2-1 in eight innings in the Sectional 5 championship, while Leo downed Angola 2-0 in the Sectional 22 title game. Full Area Scores:. Class 4A - Sectional 4 (Warsaw) Warsaw...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Wayne Northrop
Jordan to host first ‘Hoops and Standards’ camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop and Purdue basketball great Walter Jordan will be back in the Summit City this summer, hosting the inaugural Future Stars Hoops & Standards Day Camp in his hometown. The camp, which will take place at Northrop High School, is set for June 13-16. It is open to boys and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Spartans take down Vikings to open post season play

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Homestead Spartans took down the Huntington North Vikings 3-0 in the first game of the baseball sectional (s6/Huntington North) tournament. After four innings of no runs, the Spartans finally scratched two in the fifth to take a 2-0 lead. Braydon Quintana brought in the first...
HUNTINGTON, IN
Luke Goode Full Interview at TinCaps Game

Luke Goode talks about throwing out the first pitch at a TinCaps game, as well as his upcoming sophomore season at Illinois. Luke Goode throws out first pitch, set for sophomore season at Illinois. Former Homestead star basketball player Luke Goode says he's ready for a bigger roll with Illinois...
FORT WAYNE, IN
City of Fort Wayne announces Coldwater Road improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Patrick Zaharako with Fort Wayne Public Works has been working on plans to improve Coldwater road between Dupont and Union Chapel Road for a few years but now he has the green light to move forward with his ideas. “We knew it needed to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Four Winds Casino South Bend moving closer to completing expansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Developing now at Four Winds Casino in South Bend is the next big investment to bring more gaming, entertainment, and gathering spaces to Northwest Indiana. Construction is moving right along with an expansion of the casino floor, event centers, and their 23-story high-rise hotel. They’re going...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Jury Pool won’t open Memorial Day weekend after all

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Don’t dust off those swim trunks just yet. New Haven Parks & Recreation has delayed the opening of Jury Pool. The popular pool will now open for the season on Tuesday, May 31. No additional information was given. The parks department said “sorry...
NEW HAVEN, IN
Fort Wayne Sees Minor Population Growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The city of Fort Wayne saw a less than 1% increase in population from 2020 to 2021, according to new census data. According to The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne’s population last year was estimated at 264,169 which was a growth of 0.8%. This made Fort Wayne Fort Wayne the 203rd fastest growing city out of the 797 cities nationwide with populations over 50,000. John Perlich, the city’s spokesperson, said Fort Wayne’s population has been increasing each year for the past several years and said it “represents a change compared to relatively meager growth during the decades prior to 2010.” Between 2010 and 2020, the city’s population increased by more than 4%.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Diving Deep Into Kosciusko County’s 100-Plus Lakes

Invention and entrepreneurship have a strong backbone in Kosciusko County. As home to the Orthopedic Capital of the World®, leading agribusinesses, and a booming recreation sector, the community is known for feeding, healing and restoring, and it’s an optimal place for growth and opportunity. As part of that, what makes Kosciusko County even more of a gem, is its 100+ lakes. It’s truly a paradise for lake living and vacationing.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
“Just as deserving”: Award for good character given away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A middle-school student gave away an award for outstanding character to a sad friend who was “just as deserving.”. The Kiwanis award is handed out at Franke Park Elementary School for students who exemplify character, integrity, and hard work. Second-grade teacher Paul Kellog’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN

