ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSD of Wabash County proposes high school merge of Northfield, Southwood

wfft.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-time rivalry between Northfield High School and Southwood High School in Wabash is close...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 2

Related
Times-Bulletin

Busy night for Van Wert City Schools Board of Education

VAN WERT — Van Wert City Schools Board of Education approved a resolution providing for the sale and issuance of facilities improvement bonds for the renovation of Eggerss Stadium at its meeting on Wednesday. In addition, the Board approved the hiring of a number of people, the fiscal year 2022 May Five-Year Forecast, the fiscal year 2022 permanent appropriations, and the petty cash/change funds.
VAN WERT, OH
wfft.com

City of Fort Wayne announces Coldwater Road improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Patrick Zaharako with Fort Wayne Public Works has been working on plans to improve Coldwater road between Dupont and Union Chapel Road for a few years but now he has the green light to move forward with his ideas. “We knew it needed to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Highschool#Education
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Sees Minor Population Growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The city of Fort Wayne saw a less than 1% increase in population from 2020 to 2021, according to new census data. According to The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne’s population last year was estimated at 264,169 which was a growth of 0.8%. This made Fort Wayne Fort Wayne the 203rd fastest growing city out of the 797 cities nationwide with populations over 50,000. John Perlich, the city’s spokesperson, said Fort Wayne’s population has been increasing each year for the past several years and said it “represents a change compared to relatively meager growth during the decades prior to 2010.” Between 2010 and 2020, the city’s population increased by more than 4%.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Diving Deep Into Kosciusko County’s 100-Plus Lakes

Invention and entrepreneurship have a strong backbone in Kosciusko County. As home to the Orthopedic Capital of the World®, leading agribusinesses, and a booming recreation sector, the community is known for feeding, healing and restoring, and it’s an optimal place for growth and opportunity. As part of that, what makes Kosciusko County even more of a gem, is its 100+ lakes. It’s truly a paradise for lake living and vacationing.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Homestead falls to Fishers in semi-state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Homestead Spartans dropped all five matches to Fishers in semi-state to end their season. #1 Singles-(Fishers) Mischa Briggs vs. (Homestead) Ellie Cook (6-0)(6-0) #2 Singles- (Fishers) Isabelle Mokra vs. (Homestead) Anna Topmiller (6-1)(6-3) #3 Singles-(Fishers) Caroline Ober vs. (Homestead) Layla Kelly (6-0)(6-0) #1 Doubles-...
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Bookings Increase, Staffing Issues Remain at Coliseum

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne is seeing a return to normalcy in terms of event booking. However, officials tell The Journal Gazette staffing levels and ticket sales are still slow to recover as the recovery from the pandemic continues. In an annual report to the Allen...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLFI.com

Local government responds to pothole frustration in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — In a follow-up report regarding the frustration of potholes in Frankfort, News 18 spoke with the Mayor of Frankfort and the Street Department to better understand the situation. "I would never believe that someone's had one out in front of their house for a month...
FRANKFORT, IN
wfft.com

Summit City’s annual Memorial Day Parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Summit City’s annual Memorial Day Parade along Parnell Avenue is slated for 11 a.m. Monday. The theme of the parade is “Honoring the Fallen.”. According to a release from organizers at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, the parade lineup begins at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Gas taxes won't be rolled back in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – We’ve all been feeling the effects of the sky-high gas prices. “Going broke trying to drive,” Fort Wayne resident Tessa McDaniel said. “To fill this up it’s like 70 dollars, and I’ve been going a bunch of places,” she said. “And so it’s insane … and it’s just me!”
FORT WAYNE, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Samsung picks Indiana over Illinois for battery plant

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Disappointment in the twin cities following an electric vehicle battery manufacturer choosing to not locate in the area. Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler as well as its partner Samsung announced the location for their joint operation on a $2.5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant will be in Kokomo, Indiana.
KOKOMO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy