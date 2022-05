In its first game of the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament, No. 1 seed Stanford baseball (39-14, 21-9) faced off against No. 8 Arizona State (26-31, 13-17 Pac-12) and won 6-3. Head coach David Esquer started freshman pitcher Ty Uber, who has started in eight games this season. Both teams were able to keep hitters at bay through four innings, as the game remained scoreless. During the fourth inning, Esquer pulled Uber from the mound and replaced him with sophomore pitcher Drew Dowd.

