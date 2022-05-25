ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL expands Rooney Rule to quarterbacks coach positions

By Sam Robinson
 4 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Teams with vacancies at this position will now be required to interview a minority candidate. This continues a stream of enhancements to the Rooney Rule, which now mandates at least two minority or female candidates be interviewed for general manager and coordinator positions.

The quarterback coach role represents the top feeder spot to offensive coordinator gigs, and a notable disparity between white and minority coaches persists at that position. Only three teams — the Falcons (Charles London), Eagles (Brian Johnson) and Saints (Ronald Curry) — employ a minority quarterbacks coach.

Not every team has a staffer in this role, but most do. The Colts and Texans had minority coaches in these roles recently and promoted both (Marcus Brady and Pep Hamilton, respectively) to offensive coordinator over the past year and change. Brady and Hamilton are two of the league’s four minority OCs entering the ’22 season.

Most of the current head coaches with offensive backgrounds became coordinators after stays as QBs coaches — from Andy Reid to Kyle Shanahan to Matt LaFleur to Zac Taylor. This specific Rooney Rule expansion stands to grant more minority assistants audiences with teams during the annual winter hiring periods.

