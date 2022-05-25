ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons sign third-round OLB DeAngelo Malone

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deangelo Malone (DL35) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the players who will be tasked with aiding the Atlanta Falcons pass rush, DeAngelo Malone is under contract. The Falcons signed the third-round pick Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com.

Atlanta drafted Malone 82nd overall out of Western Kentucky, where the five-year Hilltoppers contributor shined as a pass rusher. The Falcons collected that No. 82 overall pick by trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in March.

The second of the Falcons’ two third-rounders, chosen eight spots after Desmond Ridder, Malone joined the quarterback in playing a big role for a Group of Five team. Malone dominated at the Conference USA program, registering 20.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and 17.5 last season. Over the past four seasons years, Malone registered 31.5 sacks. He won CUSA’s Defensive Player of the Year award twice and used his COVID-19-enabled year to better his draft stock. It probably worked, and Malone will have an immediate opportunity to contribute for a Falcons team not exactly flooded with proven edge rushers.

After cutting Dante Fowler, the Falcons signed ex-Giants third-rounder and Georgia alum Lorenzo Carter and drafted Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie in the second round. These two and Malone comprise the top group that will attempt to assist recently extended defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in Atlanta’s pass-rushing efforts.

