Many movie fans flew to movie theaters to see Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick , one of the most anticipated 2022 new movies and a classic example of the big summer blockbuster we love. Since its release on May 27, Top Gun: Maverick has been smashing box office records for Cruise and Paramount. If you still haven't seen it, what's the best way to do so now?

The original 1986 Top Gun helped launch Cruise to superstardom and has remained one of the actor’s most popular movies — with plenty of memorable quotes, an iconic score with some great original music and instantly recognizable characters.

You can stream the original Top Gun right now on Paramount Plus, but Top Gun: Maverick is the attention getter right now. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch Top Gun: Maverick .

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick in movie theaters

In What to Watch’s five-star review of Top Gun: Maverick , we recommend seeing the movie on the biggest screen possible (the movie was shot for IMAX screens). The good news on that front is Top Gun: Maverick is still playing in movie theaters around the world (as of October 25).

To find when and where Top Gun: Maverick is playing near you, visit either the Top Gun movie website , the website for your favorite local theater or a resource like Fandango . You’ll also be able to purchase your tickets for the movie through these sites should you so choose.

Another option to find tickets and also get them at a potential discount is by signing up for a movie theater subscription of membership deal . Offered by many theater chains in both the US and UK, signing up for one of these deals can give you either a set number of movies per month for a flat fee or discounts/free tickets, as well as other perks for things like concessions.

When you go to the movie theater to see Top Gun: Maverick , keep your eyes peeled, Tom Cruise in disguise may be in there with you.

Is Top Gun: Maverick streaming?

No, Top Gun: Maverick is not streaming yet, but we have a date for it, at least in the UK, as Paramount Plus announced that the movie is debuting on the streaming service for subscribers in the UK and Ireland on December 22. There is still no word when US Paramount Plus subscribers can expect Top Gun: Maverick.

However, you can still watch Top Gun: Maverick at home , with it available on for purchase or rental via digital on-demand on platforms like Prime Video , Google Play , Apple TV and more. With a digital purchase of the movie, fans also get more than 110 minutes of bonus content.

Top Gun: Maverick on Blu-ray/DVD

4K, Blu-ray or DVD copies of Top Gun: Maverick are releasing on November 1. Here is all the bonus content that the DVD (and digital) copy of the movie has to offer:

Cleared For Take Off — witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G's in a fighter plane.



Breaking New Ground: Filming Top Gun: Maverick — prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!



A Love Letter to Aviation —Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.



Forging the Darkstar — pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.



Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival —Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.



" Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga Music Video — watch Lady Gaga's music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.



" I Ain’t Worried," OneRepublic Music Video — check out the music video to the original new song from OneRepublic.



Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer: w e all share the same fate. Watch the official teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise. Coming to theatres 2023.

Everything else you need to know about Top Gun: Maverick

We mentioned WTW’s glowing review for Top Gun: Maverick , but we’re not the only ones who have loved it. The movie has a 97% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes and a Metacritic score of 78.

Top Gun: Maverick takes place 30 years after the events of Top Gun and sees Cruise’s Pete "Maverick" Mitchell coming back to the Top Gun school to train a new group of pilots for a dangerous mission. There he must also come face to face with his past.

Joining Cruise as part of the Top Gun: Maverick cast is Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Watch the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick right here: