The Bulloch County Memorial Day service, coordinated by the American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90, will return to the Emma Kelly Theater this year. The last two years the service has been held at the Bulloch County Veterans of All Wars Memorial monument which is located in front of the Bulloch County Judicial annex on Siebald Street in Downtown Statesboro.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO