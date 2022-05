CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seeing the photos of all 19 students and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas hits close to home for the people who are in schools daily. Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia taught fourth grade together. It was inside of their classroom where the gunman opened fire, killing them both and most of their class. Teachers everywhere, including here in Charlotte, plan for it, though they pray it never happens.

