WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear River Watch is hosting its first-ever State of the River forum next week. Cape Fear River Watch is an organization that aims to maintain and improve water quality in the Cape Fear River Basin by way of advocacy, action and education in the community. The State of the River forum is an effort to share knowledge by experts and professionals from across the industry with the goal of effecting change.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO