ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

As drought worsens, fines up to $10K approved for South Bay water wasters

By Andria Borba
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmwod_0fpNNHMU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwFxw_0fpNNHMU00
Santa Clara Valley Water approves fines for water wasters as drought deepens 02:23

SAN JOSE - As the drought deepens, the Santa Clara Valley Water District has approved fines ranging from $100 to $10,000 for outdoor water wasters, while it asks for a 15% reduction in water usage.

The district has moved from the carrot to the stick, fines for anyone turned in for overwatering.

Just in the past month, John Geise and his wife in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood made their landscaping more drought-resistant.

"It's pretty new and everything is now on a drip system. We shrunk the lawn down to — greater than half I think is eliminated now. And we replaced it with some decorative rock and some low water different variations of plants," Geise told KPIX 5.

Where there was water thirsty grass, there are now pavers and rocks. "We did the same for the back yard," Geise went on to say

The Santa Clara Valley Water District began taking calls about outdoor water wasters last year. On Tuesday, following a unanimous historic vote, those calls can lead to fines starting at $100 and stretching all the way to $10,000 for egregious cases.

"It is now the stick. We need every tool in the tool box and we need people to know we are serious about more water conservation," said Kirsten Struve, assistant officer of the district's Water Supply Division. "It's been the driest three months on record, these first three months of the year, and we haven't seen any water savings yet."

The first offense will garner a letter, then a door hanger and then after 30 days, those fines will start kicking in.

The goal is 15% water use reduction across the board.

John Geise thinks his shrunken lawns will meet that 15 percent goal and help shrink is rapidly rising water bill.

"This for sure gets us there. Our teenage kids don't get us there, but the front lawn will get us at least half way there," he said.

Comments / 9

Patt Medeiros
4d ago

IMO they need to then, STOP BUILDING CRAP. If we’re that short on water where the heck will the get water for these office buildings and Condos

Reply
4
Related
CBS San Francisco

Wildfire readiness is focus of 'Ember Stomp' in Marin County

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) -- Marin County has been one of the most proactive areas for wildfire prevention in the  nation so, on Saturday in San Rafael, people celebrated that fact with a new event called the "Ember Stomp," a festival for residents to explore ways to stay fire-safe.When it comes to wildfires, Marin residents have been lucky. They haven't had a disastrous wildfire yet but everyone who came to the Ember Stomp festival, knows how real the danger is."There used to be a Marin home show and Fire Safe Marin would have one booth at the home show and, now,...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Increase in COVID cases expected after Memorial Day holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- Health officials warned the Bay Area and across California will likely see a bump in the already higher COVID cases because of holiday weekend gatherings.The latest surge prompted some people to dust off their masks. But San Francisco resident Jacqueline Tang, she never put her mask away."It's finding that balance and really thinking about the community you're in, right? There are a lot of children and elderly people who can't get vaccinated," said Tang.She said she never stopped wearing a mask when shopping or going indoors."I had my double vaccinations, boosted. I'll take tests if I travel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Virus that attacks wild rabbits detected at wildlife refuge near Modesto

VERNALIS -- A virus that kills rabbits has reached California, officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced on Friday.Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2, or RHDV2, was found in a deceased riparian brush rabbit at the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge on May 20. The riparian brush rabbit is endangered and closely monitored by wildlife agencies."This is a discovery we hoped would never occur," said CDFW Senior Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Deana Clifford. The vet said they had planned for the virus' arrival with a proactive vaccination effort but that "we are in the very early...
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
santacruzlocal.org

Reports explain labor shortage in Santa Cruz County

Arslans Turkish Street Food on Walnut Avenue in Santa Cruz was closed on an afternoon in March because of a lack of workers. (Stephen Baxter — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ >> Two economic reports released in May describe Santa Cruz County’s shrinking labor force, as well as some strategies for workers and employers to succeed in a high-cost area with a changing job market.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz Boardwalk attracting more Bay Area 'staycationers' facing high gas prices

SANTA CRUZ -- High gas prices are forcing some Bay Area families to change their plans this holiday weekend, keeping things local.Pain at the pump can take all the fun out of a summer road trip, that is unless you don't drive far. For Nicole Shepard's family from Sacramento, that's exactly what they did.Look up the cheapest gas prices in California at GasBuddy.com"We had a couple of trips planned and we had to cancel them just because it was going to cost $700 in gas," Shepard said.They came with the kids to camp on the coast and visit the Santa...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wasters#South Bay#Water Conservation#Water Usage#Water Supply Division
NBC Bay Area

2-Alarm House Fire Spreads to Trees, Other Homes in San Jose

Firefighters in San Jose battled a two-alarm structure fire, which spread to trees and other houses, the department reported Saturday on Twitter. The fire occurred in the 1600 block of Callecita Street and homes around it were burning or were in threat of burning due to the fire's spread via trees, the department said.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Near Commercial Buildings in San Jose Under Control: Officials

Crews responded to a fire in San Jose Saturday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters battled a fire on the 200 block of Leo Avenue and it was threatening commercial structures, the fire department said via Twitter. Officials said the flames burned inside a pile of junk and started to threaten nearby...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brentwood residents get early start on preparations for another heavy drought

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) -- Temperatures have been up. Water districts and the governor have repeatedly been asking people to conserve. So are habits changing as we head further into the dry season? One East Bay spot that may offer a hint, and that's the Brentwood Recycled Water Filling Station."Basically, when the drought was going to become serious, I decided I would act preventively," said Gary Groshong as he stepped out of his car. "And I started putting in a system."Groshon has only been using recycled water for about eight months, but his system is the kind of thing...
BRENTWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
rwcpulse.com

San Mateo County's homeless population has grown significantly since 2019

The results of a one-day survey show a significant rise in the number of unhoused residents in San Mateo County since 2019. According to a just-published report, the count conducted in February found a total of 1,808 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county. Compared with 2019, the number of people living unsheltered is 1,092, a 21% increase, and the number of people living in group shelters or converted hotels is 716, a 17% increase.
Refugio Garcia

City of Alameda launches new parking enforcement program to alleviate traffic, increase parking

(Bethany Clarke/Getty Images) Alameda launches new parking program to enforcement compliance. The City of Alameda has launched a new parking program aimed at enforcing driver’s compliance with parking and traffic rules around the island. The program also includes transferring the responsibility of enforcement from city police to Alameda’s public works department, East Bay Times reports.
ALAMEDA, CA
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Dog Parks in San Jose

Located in Silicon Valley, the city of San Jose, California, is a major technology hub in the area. As such, it might be a point of interest for many students or people passionate about this field. What about dog owners?. Before moving to or visiting a new city, it’s helpful...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Partial beach closure at Pt. Reyes over holiday weekend to protect plover nests

PT. REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE – A stretch of beach along the Point Reyes National Seashore will be closed over the long holiday weekend to protect snowy plovers during nesting season, park officials said.Each year the beach is closed between the North Beach parking lot and the mouth of Abbotts Lagoon during nesting season for the federally-threatened snowy plovers, according to the National Park Service.The closure is effective Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Monday Sept. 5.The snowy plovers' nesting season is already well underway and fewer visitors in the area will minimize disturbances to the nests, chicks, and breeding adults, park...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftimes.com

Alameda residents resist housing plan for 5,000 new homes in neighborhood

The fight over state housing mandates playing out throughout the Bay Area hit the city of Alameda this week, with neighbors yelling at officials during a chaotic public meeting about where to build homes. The small island city with just over 78,000 people is being forced to reckon with California’s...
ALAMEDA, CA
padailypost.com

RVs must leave residential neighborhoods – they can park in commercial areas

Mountain View City Council is pushing RV dwellers from neighborhood streets to office areas. Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday (May 24) that bans oversized vehicles on another 37 residential streets narrower than 40 feet. They also newly allowed overnight parking on 30 streets, mostly in commercial areas. Vice Mayor...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy