ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez guide Astros over Guardians

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChqWw_0fpNNFb200

Kyle Tucker clubbed his first homer at home in support of Framber Valdez, who pitched well over seven innings as the Houston Astros defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-3 on Tuesday.

Tucker, who entered the middle game of this three-game set batting .170 with one extra-base hit and three RBIs in 18 games at Minute Maid Park this season, smacked a three-run homer to right-center field with two outs in the fifth inning off Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (1-4) that extended the Astros’ lead to 7-1.

For Tucker, it was his eighth homer overall this season.

Plesac retired the first eight batters he faced before plunking nine-hole hitter Martin Maldonado with a pitch and subsequently loading the bases for Alex Bregman, who laced a first-pitch slider to left that scored Maldonado and Jose Altuve and pushed Houston to a 2-1 lead in the third.

Plesac induced a pair of groundouts to the right side of the infield to open the fourth before Jeremy Pena singled and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt by Plesac. Pena scored when Chas McCormick followed with a two-out double that extended the lead to 3-1.

Yordan Alvarez drove home Altuve with a single to left in the fifth inning, two batters before Tucker plated Michael Brantley and Alvarez with his 410-foot drive into the home bullpen.

Plesac allowed seven runs on nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Valdez (4-2) lost an epic confrontation with Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez in the top of the first but ultimately recovered to post his sixth consecutive quality start. Ramirez fouled off nine pitches during a 12-pitch at-bat that concluded with his drilling a fastball out to left for his 11th home run.

Ramirez added a double in the fourth and a run-scoring groundout in the sixth, but Valdez was largely undaunted en route to a season-high 106 pitches.

Valdez did not walk a batter while surrendering seven hits and recording four strikeouts.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

MLB suspends Trevor Bauer for 2 years

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer has been given a two-year suspension for violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Bauer was the focus of a Pasadena Police Department investigation after being accused of sexual assault by a woman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

A rare Cardinals-Cubs trade to fix St. Louis’ starting rotation

The St. Louis Cardinals could use a rotation upgrade. Could Chicago Cubs pitcher Wade Miley be exactly what they’re looking for?. When the Reds let Wade Miley walk right to the Cubs off waivers, they surely didn’t expect this kind of production. Miley has a 3.38 ERA in three starts with the North Siders, and could instead fetch the Cubs — not the Reds, as originally intended — a top-30 prospect come the Aug. 2 deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Yankees might not have to trade for a new outfielder after all

In the past few weeks, there have been discussions about the New York Yankees trading for an outfielder to help supplement the deficiencies produced by Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both have struggled considerably on offense this season, with Gallo hitting .165 and Hicks recording a .209 average. Gallo also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Have Signed Longtime Cardinals Star

The New York Yankees signed three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter on Thursday. The former St. Louis Cardinals infielder will immediately join New York's major league roster ahead of a pivotal four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. According to FanGraphs, Carpenter ranked 12th in WAR among all position players from 2013...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Martinez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren (increases Human Growth Hormone), per the StarTribune. Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Reds’ Tommy Pham goes full Will Smith on Giants’ Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

A kerfuffle in baseball isn’t uncommon. Things get heated at times, especially on the field. But, this latest brouhaha was by no means normal. The Cincinnati Reds ended up benching Tommy Pham for Friday’s game after he went full Will Smith mode and straight-up slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson right in the face during batting practice. Why, you ask? Over a disagreement between the two over a Fantasy Football League. How childish.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Homer
Person
Michael Brantley
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Sign Matt Carpenter: MLB World Reacts

The New York Yankees have added a former All-Star infielder to their roster. On Thursday, the team signed Matt Carpenter. Carpenter was recently released from the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. In 21 games, he was hitting .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs. It has been a while since the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Framber Valdez Guide#The Houston Astros
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter making Yankees debut Thursday

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter has been added to the starting lineup on Thursday against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees signed Carpenter to a big-league deal on Thursday to help fill the void while DJ LeMahieu (wrist) is banged up and Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) and Josh Donaldson (illness) are on the injured list. Carpenter was added to the lineup after Aaron Hicks was scratched as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy