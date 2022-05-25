ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiel, WI

WATCH: No classes at Kiel schools Wednesday

WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome showers are possible tonight as clouds thicken. But, steadier and more...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
whby.com

Made in Wisconsin: Rowe Pottery

Rowe Pottery has been handcrafting pottery in Cambridge, Wisconsin for nearly 50 years! As they write on their website, “What began as a small scale pottery store has evolved into a pure artisan studio and manufacturing facility handcrafting functional pottery for the home.”. We’re joined by Bev Semmann, Owner...
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin, Illinois soldiers say goodbyes before deployment

The event was held at the Outagamie Veterans Memorial Building. Here are today's birthdays. First Alert Forecast: Storms today, record breaking heat to follow. As a warm front lifts through, showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Afterward, 90s are possible in many spots on Memorial Day. Lakeside vigil...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All-Clear given for Slinger Middle School, parents can pick up students

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly two hours after officers responded to Slinger Middle School, the ‘All-Clear’ was given. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, parents who gathered at Kettle Moraine Bowl will be escorted by Wisconsin State Patrol starting at 2 p.m. Parents will be brought to the lower parking lot of the school.
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh bridge closed after inspection

The Wisconsin DOT is waiting for the manufacturer and a national expert to examine the damaged gears. Kiel school bomb threat warns of escalating violence. Kiel schools will remain virtual for the rest of the school year. The city's Memorial Day parade is canceled. SMALL TOWNS: Out of the darkness...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Kiel, WI
State
Wisconsin State
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 counties with high community levels, down from 18

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the spread of the COVID-19 virus is abating. The latest look at community levels of the coronavirus show 10 have high levels compared to 18 a week ago. Twenty-four counties have medium, or elevated, levels, compared to 35 a week ago. The remaining 38 counties have low community levels of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Students clean up cemetery for Memorial Day

The latest threat told school officials to stop investigating three eighth-graders accused of sexually harassing a student who uses they/them pronouns. A routine inspection found damage to gears that lower the bridge. One of Oshkosh's downtown bridges closed indefinitely. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Wisconsin DOT is waiting for the...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Teacher of the Year on students’ and teachers’ response to Texas shooting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - We introduced you three weeks ago to Kaelee Heideman, counselor at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh, who was named one of the five Wisconsin Teachers of the Year. We wanted her view on how students and teachers are dealing with the news of the school shooting in Texas and what conversations are happening in schools this week.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kiel schools remain virtual for the school year after threats

The latest threat told school officials to stop investigating three eighth-graders accused of sexually harassing a student who uses they/them pronouns. A routine inspection found damage to gears that lower the bridge. Students clean up cemetery for Memorial Day. Updated: 1 hours ago. Bay View Middle School students cleaned up...
KIEL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Older Adults Lifestyle
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teachers' union responds to armed educators proposal

MADISON, Wis. — The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was felt across the nation. In light of that deadly shooting, the Madison Teachers Union weighed in with concerns its hearing from teachers in the district. Michael Jones, president of Madison Teacher's, Inc., said the fear...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Higher temps, thicker humidity

The latest threat told school officials to stop investigating three eighth-graders accused of sexually harassing a student who uses they/them pronouns. A routine inspection found damage to gears that lower the bridge. Students clean up cemetery for Memorial Day. Updated: 1 hours ago. Bay View Middle School students cleaned up...
WBAY Green Bay

Kiel schools, city take precautions after more threats

Bay View Middle School students cleaned up the cemetery and planted flags at veterans' graves. One of Oshkosh's downtown bridges closed indefinitely. The Wisconsin DOT is waiting for the manufacturer and a national expert to examine the damaged gears. Kiel school bomb threat warns of escalating violence. Updated: 7 hours...
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Freedom Softball Regional Champs with win over Seymour

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - One night delayed, but Freedom softball battled in what started as a pitcher’s duel and ended in an Irish victory. Freedom beat Seymour 2-0 in the regional final on Friday afternoon. The Irish will face Luxemburg-Casco in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
FREEDOM, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto County veterans memorial plans

Members of a Florida animal rescue organization are finding future homes for dogs from the war-torn country. The Manitowoc vigil included planting pinwheels along the lakeshore. Updated: 3 hours ago. Nothing was found after the fourth bomb threat this week. Now the threats extend to the city, and Kiel residents...
WBAY Green Bay

Gov. Evers hopes school shooting prompts gun control legislation

The latest threat told school officials to stop investigating three eighth-graders accused of sexually harassing a student who uses they/them pronouns. A routine inspection found damage to gears that lower the bridge. Students clean up cemetery for Memorial Day. Updated: 1 hours ago. Bay View Middle School students cleaned up...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Shawano woman emerges from darkness to shine light on hometown

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Just four years ago, she was spending most of her time in bed suffering from grief and depression. Today, she’s a shining light in her hometown, spreading good news and helping others heal. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Shawano for the inspirational...
seehafernews.com

Outdoor Wheelchair Now Available in Manitowoc County

People with a love of the outdoors but who have mobility issues can now reserve an outdoor wheelchair in Manitowoc County. Mishicot resident, Roger Vander Logt, is a volunteer for Access Ability Wisconsin. Vander Logt is assisting in the coordination of checking out this specialized equipment and by doing so...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy