WATCH: No classes at Kiel schools Wednesday

Rowe Pottery has been handcrafting pottery in Cambridge, Wisconsin for nearly 50 years! As they write on their website, “What began as a small scale pottery store has evolved into a pure artisan studio and manufacturing facility handcrafting functional pottery for the home.”. We’re joined by Bev Semmann, Owner...
The event was held at the Outagamie Veterans Memorial Building. Here are today's birthdays. First Alert Forecast: Storms today, record breaking heat to follow. As a warm front lifts through, showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Afterward, 90s are possible in many spots on Memorial Day. Lakeside vigil...
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly two hours after officers responded to Slinger Middle School, the ‘All-Clear’ was given. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, parents who gathered at Kettle Moraine Bowl will be escorted by Wisconsin State Patrol starting at 2 p.m. Parents will be brought to the lower parking lot of the school.
The Wisconsin DOT is waiting for the manufacturer and a national expert to examine the damaged gears. Kiel school bomb threat warns of escalating violence. Kiel schools will remain virtual for the rest of the school year. The city's Memorial Day parade is canceled. SMALL TOWNS: Out of the darkness...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the spread of the COVID-19 virus is abating. The latest look at community levels of the coronavirus show 10 have high levels compared to 18 a week ago. Twenty-four counties have medium, or elevated, levels, compared to 35 a week ago. The remaining 38 counties have low community levels of the virus.
The latest threat told school officials to stop investigating three eighth-graders accused of sexually harassing a student who uses they/them pronouns. A routine inspection found damage to gears that lower the bridge. One of Oshkosh's downtown bridges closed indefinitely. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Wisconsin DOT is waiting for the...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - We introduced you three weeks ago to Kaelee Heideman, counselor at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh, who was named one of the five Wisconsin Teachers of the Year. We wanted her view on how students and teachers are dealing with the news of the school shooting in Texas and what conversations are happening in schools this week.
The latest threat told school officials to stop investigating three eighth-graders accused of sexually harassing a student who uses they/them pronouns. A routine inspection found damage to gears that lower the bridge. Students clean up cemetery for Memorial Day. Updated: 1 hours ago. Bay View Middle School students cleaned up...
MADISON, Wis. — The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was felt across the nation. In light of that deadly shooting, the Madison Teachers Union weighed in with concerns its hearing from teachers in the district. Michael Jones, president of Madison Teacher's, Inc., said the fear...
The latest threat told school officials to stop investigating three eighth-graders accused of sexually harassing a student who uses they/them pronouns. A routine inspection found damage to gears that lower the bridge. Students clean up cemetery for Memorial Day. Updated: 1 hours ago. Bay View Middle School students cleaned up...
Bay View Middle School students cleaned up the cemetery and planted flags at veterans' graves. One of Oshkosh's downtown bridges closed indefinitely. The Wisconsin DOT is waiting for the manufacturer and a national expert to examine the damaged gears. Kiel school bomb threat warns of escalating violence. Updated: 7 hours...
FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - One night delayed, but Freedom softball battled in what started as a pitcher’s duel and ended in an Irish victory. Freedom beat Seymour 2-0 in the regional final on Friday afternoon. The Irish will face Luxemburg-Casco in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Members of a Florida animal rescue organization are finding future homes for dogs from the war-torn country. The Manitowoc vigil included planting pinwheels along the lakeshore. Updated: 3 hours ago. Nothing was found after the fourth bomb threat this week. Now the threats extend to the city, and Kiel residents...
If you are looking for a tropical tiki bar beach setting...just take a drive to Wisconsin. Wait. What? Yeah, not the first thing you think of when looking for a beach resort retreat. Want to be even more puzzled, it's in an old barn. Located near Merrimac, Wisconsin which is...
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel community is reeling from this week full of threats. As we reported Thursday, the city decided to cancel its Memorial Day parade as a precaution as threats against the school district expanded to threaten other places and individuals in the community. But the community...
Exciting things are happening at Door Artisan Cheese in Egg Harbor. First, the company has changed hands and is now owned and operated by Ricardo Gutierrez, managing partner; Richard Stulginskis, managing partner; and a silent partner in Chicago. Second, this year the company received a Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade...
The latest threat told school officials to stop investigating three eighth-graders accused of sexually harassing a student who uses they/them pronouns. A routine inspection found damage to gears that lower the bridge. Students clean up cemetery for Memorial Day. Updated: 1 hours ago. Bay View Middle School students cleaned up...
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Just four years ago, she was spending most of her time in bed suffering from grief and depression. Today, she’s a shining light in her hometown, spreading good news and helping others heal. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Shawano for the inspirational...
People with a love of the outdoors but who have mobility issues can now reserve an outdoor wheelchair in Manitowoc County. Mishicot resident, Roger Vander Logt, is a volunteer for Access Ability Wisconsin. Vander Logt is assisting in the coordination of checking out this specialized equipment and by doing so...
Comments / 0