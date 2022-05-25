WATCH: No classes at Kiel schools Wednesday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - We introduced you three weeks ago to Kaelee Heideman, counselor at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh, who was named one of the five Wisconsin Teachers of the Year. We wanted her view on how students and teachers are dealing with the news of the school shooting in Texas and what conversations are happening in schools this week.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO