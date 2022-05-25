Marshall County boys track wins First Region Class 3A Championship

SIU Athletics - The Southern Illinois University baseball team stayed alive in the MVC Tournament Friday with an 8-2 win over Indiana State at Hammons Field. Only four teams remain in the double-elimination tournament, and SIU will take on Dallas Baptist Saturday morning at 11:00. The Patriots lost to Evansville Friday, 21-2. Southern scored at least one run in five of nine innings and all nine Saluki starters had at least one hit in the win. SIU's pitching duo of Noah Farmer and Trey McDaniel took care of the rest. The tandem held the Sycamores to just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and Indiana State stranded a total of nine runners, which included multiple runners in the second, fourth and sixth innings.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO