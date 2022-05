Davin Ham is the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. A tough-as-nails former player who paid his dues as an assistant, hiring Ham has shades of the Ime Udoka hiring in Boston — and that has worked out brilliantly. Ham carved out a career as an NBA player, won a ring with the 2004 Pistons, and has a reputation both as a player’s coach and a guy players fear just a little bit. He can command a locker room, even one with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, maybe Russell Westbrook, and other veterans and hold them accountable. The Lakers need that — and a coach who can do this.

