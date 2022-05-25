ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors-Mavs Game 4 delayed 16 minutes by leaky roof

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
DALLAS (AP) — The start of the second half of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals was delayed 16 minutes because of rain leaking through the roof Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center.

With heavy rain falling outside, there were at least two leaks, one dropping water near the Golden State bench. There was another leak at the end of the court where the Dallas Mavericks bench is, though water there appeared to be falling in the stands.

Both teams had already warmed up for the second half before the leaks were noticed. Workers were in the roof structure high above the court trying to patch up the areas where rain was seeping through, and also appeared to be using a tarp to collect any rain still getting through.

There was eventually five minutes added to the halftime break to allow extra warmup for players for both teams before play finally resumed with the Mavericks up 62-47.

https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Mavs’ Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on season-ending Game 5 loss to Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks’ season came to an end on Thursday night, as the Golden State Warriors put the finishing touches on the NBA Playoff series with a 120-110 victory that earned them a berth in the NBA Finals. It was a disappointing end after the Mavs found a way to knock out the Western Conference’s no. 1 seed, the Phoenix Suns, in the previous round. No one was more disappointed than Mavs star Luka Doncic. Doncic spoke to reporters after the game and got brutally honest on the loss, per ESPN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Athletics host the Rangers on 4-game home skid

Texas Rangers (22-23, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-30, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -118, Athletics -101; over/under is 7 1/2...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

