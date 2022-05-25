ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Zarate leads North Carolina past Clemson 9-2 in ACC tourney

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Leadoff batter Angel Zarate reached base five times, scoring four runs, to spark No. 8 seed North Carolina to a 9-2 victory over No. 12 seed Clemson in first-round pool play at the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

Clemson (35-22) will play No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (40-11) on Thursday. North Carolina (35-19) will play Virginia Tech on Friday to conclude pool play.

Zarate had a double, three singles and drew a walk for the Tar Heels. He singled home a run in the fifth inning to give the Tar Heels an 8-1 lead. Danny Serretti and Vance Honeycutt both drove in two runs.

Max Carlson (2-2) allowed one run on six hits in six innings, striking out four to get the win.

Mack Anglin (6-6) took the loss for the Tigers. He surrendered seven runs — five earned — on seven hits and four walks in four innings. Will Taylor had two hits and an RBI.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#College Baseball#Acc#Ap#The Tar Heels#Tigers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

918K+
Followers
446K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy