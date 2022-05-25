What we know about the Texas shooting that left 19 children dead

The mother of a teenage gunman who shot and killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school is apologizing on behalf of her son and begging victims to forgive her. Adriana Martínez Reyes was emotional during her first public comments since the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead in Uvalde.
TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference to address the state resources available to those impacted by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. He went over information surrounding mental health services available to those impacted by the tragedy, as well as possible financial help for the victims.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Moms Demand Action in Pinellas County and other organizations held a rally at Williams Park. The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York sparked more calls for change. The event was dubbed "Honor With Action: A Rally Against Gun Violence." On Tuesday, a...
