What we know about the Texas shooting that left 19 children dead

Mother of a teenage gunman who shot and killed 21 people speaks out

The mother of a teenage gunman who shot and killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school is apologizing on behalf of her son and begging victims to forgive her. Adriana Martínez Reyes was emotional during her first public comments since the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead in Uvalde.
