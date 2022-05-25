Mark E. Cusack takes Republican challenge for 207th Judicial District
With all of Comal and Hays County precincts reporting, Mark E. Cusack received 53.94% of the vote, or 3,885 votes, in the runoff election for the Republican...communityimpact.com
With all of Comal and Hays County precincts reporting, Mark E. Cusack received 53.94% of the vote, or 3,885 votes, in the runoff election for the Republican...communityimpact.com
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0