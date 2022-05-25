ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Mark E. Cusack takes Republican challenge for 207th Judicial District

By Zara Flores
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With all of Comal and Hays County precincts reporting, Mark E. Cusack received 53.94% of the vote, or 3,885 votes, in the runoff election for the Republican...

communityimpact.com

Community Impact Austin

Days after being sworn in, Alissa Molina resigns from PfISD Place 5 seat

Two weeks after defeating incumbent Brian Allen in the race for Pflugerville ISD Board of Trustees Place 5, Alissa Molina announced she will resign from the board. In a video released Wednesday night, May 25, via her Facebook campaign page, Molina said her husband, a teacher in Austin for the last 10 years, is seeking a position within PfISD that creates a conflict of interest for her seat on the school board.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Re-elected Round Rock City Council members sworn in following election canvass

Round Rock City Council Members Hilda Montgomery and Rene M. Flores took their oaths of office May 26 following re-election. Montgomery and Flores were re-elected to their respective Place 6 and 2 council seats May 7. The election was canvassed May 17 by the council, making election results official. While Montgomery ran unopposed, Flores carried 60.86% of the vote over his opponent, Caitlin Leggett.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park elected officials to be sworn in; council to discuss Place 1 vacancy

New mayor Jim Penniman-Morin and re-elected Council Members Mel Kirkland, Eric Boyce and Heather Jefts will be sworn into office at the May 25 Cedar Park City Council meeting. Penniman-Morin was previously elected to serve on Place 1 of the council in 2021. He ran for mayor in the May 7 election and beat his two other opponents with 59.84% of the votes, according to unofficial election results.
Community Impact Austin

Unofficial election night results point to Dan McQueen winning Republican nomination for U.S. Congressional District 35 over Michael Rodriguez

With more than 75% of votes counted, Dan McQueen leads Michael Rodriguez with 3,718 votes, or 60.98% to Rodriguez’s 2,379 votes, or 39.02%, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. The district—which stretches from Travis County along the I-35 corridor through Hays, Comal and into downtown San...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County Commissioners Court selects Neighborhood Defender Service Inc. to head the new public defender's office

Nine months after the the Hays County Commissioners Court voted to allocate $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to establish a public defender’s office and after nearly an hour of discussion May 24, the court selected Neighborhood Defender Service Inc. as the firm to create the office that will pave the way for criminal justice.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Results: 2022 Primary runoff for the San Antonio area

Refresh this page to update results. The biggest two races we're watching are Congressional District 28 and the Bexar County Judge's race. After trading the lead during the March primary, nine-term incumbent Henry Cuellar — one of the most conservative Democrats in the House — is forced into his first runoff by his former intern, Jessica Cisneros. The young progressive lawyer narrowly lost to Cuellar in 2020 by 3.6 points. Since then, the nation’s eyes have been on District 28, which spans from San Antonio to Laredo to the Rio Grande Valley.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Deadline to file for disaster exemption with Williamson Central Appraisal District is July 4

The deadline to file for a temporary disaster exemption with the Williamson Central Appraisal District is July 4. In areas covered by disaster declarations issued by the Texas Governor, such as in Williamson County, property owners affected by natural disasters, including the March 21 tornado, have 105 days to apply for a temporary disaster exemption.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Georgetown is the fastest-growing city in the country, according to US Census

GEORGETOWN, Texas — More people have moved to Georgetown than any other city in the entire country, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau study. The U.S. Census Bureau released its list of the 15 fastest-growing cities in America, and Georgetown topped that list. The Austin suburb had the largest growth from July 2020 to July 2021, increasing by 10.5%, a rate of growth which would double the population in less than seven years, the study said. The population of Georgetown estimated to be 75,420, up from 67,176 in the 2020 census.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
