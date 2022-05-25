Mark E. Cusack takes Republican challenge for 207th Judicial District

Refresh this page to update results. The biggest two races we're watching are Congressional District 28 and the Bexar County Judge's race. After trading the lead during the March primary, nine-term incumbent Henry Cuellar — one of the most conservative Democrats in the House — is forced into his first runoff by his former intern, Jessica Cisneros. The young progressive lawyer narrowly lost to Cuellar in 2020 by 3.6 points. Since then, the nation’s eyes have been on District 28, which spans from San Antonio to Laredo to the Rio Grande Valley.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO