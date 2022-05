RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New COVID-19 cases dropped just a bit in the past week, but the positivity rate continues to rise. From May 23-27, the Virginia Department of Health reported 13,905 COVID-19 cases. In the week prior, there were more than 16,000 cases. VDH says the positivity rate on PCR tests is now 17.6%, which is an increase from 15.6% last week.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO