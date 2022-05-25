ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MS Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:....

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $255,000.
First all-female rideshare business in Mississippi launched

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Troublesome incidents involving women rideshare passengers and drivers have increased enough to prompt an entrepreneur in Mississippi's capital to come up with a new business. It’s a ride share service literally just for ladies that she hopes will mean safer transportation for women and she...
Mississippi's interim deputy to be interim superintendent

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Education Department’s interim chief academic officer and deputy superintendent will become interim superintendent at the end of June, the State Board of Education said Thursday. Kim Benton will take the higher interim post when Superintendent Carey Wright retires on June 30 after...
Ex-deputy warden pleads guilty in Mississippi inmate beating

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has pleaded guilty in a case involving the beating of an inmate, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. In a news release, officials said Melvin Hilson, 49, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate’s civil rights in...
