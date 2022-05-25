Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Troublesome incidents involving women rideshare passengers and drivers have increased enough to prompt an entrepreneur in Mississippi's capital to come up with a new business. It’s a ride share service literally just for ladies that she hopes will mean safer transportation for women and she...
Despite a valiant effort in the top of the fifth to draw within two runs after going hitless through four innings during Game 2 of the 2A State Championship baseball series, Stringer could not find the magic to force a Game 3, falling to East Union 9-4. “I’m proud of...
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — A motion has been filed to dismiss the case involving a Mississippi man who is accused of killing his 14-month-old daughter. According to court documents, 22nd Circuit Court Assistant District Attorney Patrick E. Beasley asked Friday to dismiss charges against Morris Bevily IV without prejudice, WDAM-TV reported.
Critical errors and silent bats plagued Stringer Friday afternoon in Game 1 of the best-of-three series against East Union, with an eight-run inning in the top of the fifth ultimately sealing their fate in the 13-2 loss. East Union struck first in the top of the first as East Union’s...
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has pleaded guilty in a case involving the beating of an inmate, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. In a news release, officials said Melvin Hilson, 49, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate’s civil rights in...
A high-speed chase that led multiple agencies down Highway 18 Thursday afternoon ended with a head-on collision, according to Bay Springs Police Chief Daniel Gilmore. “On Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Captain Lee Johnson of the Bay Springs Police Department came across a green Chrysler minivan, driven by Regina Hicks, which did an illegal U-turn in a driveway on the west side of town, on Highway 18,” said Chief Gilmore.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Some may have heard his name or seen it on buildings and displays throughout Hattiesburg. Some may have seen his face on the mural at Veterans Memorial Park, but many don’t know the man behind the name Jesse L. Brown. A Hattiesburg native, Brown...
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking eleven "Most Wanted" individuals on Bench Warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. Listed in date order are:. Scott Metzler. Taquil Ducksworth. Paul Tolbert. Jefferey James. Jalen Henderson. Jeremy Riels. Timothy Rhymes. Lee Page. Timothy Matthews. Shawn...
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking two suspects, a caucasian male and a caucasian female, in an early Saturday morning burglary in the 100 block on Riels Road. Security camera video shows the dark colored vehicle the suspects were traveling in at approximately 2:17am on Saturday. The pair burglarized a building and took miscellaneous items.
Some Jones County residents remembered the service of those who fought for America’s freedom during a Memorial Day Observance Event held at the Laurel Housing Authority’s Arco Lane site. The activity was coordinated by the Laurel Jones County Council on Aging in partnership with the Laurel Housing Authority.
