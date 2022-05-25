ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3' game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The...

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four) (two, thirty-nine, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-six; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $157,000,000.
JACKSON, MS
First all-female rideshare business in Mississippi launched

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Troublesome incidents involving women rideshare passengers and drivers have increased enough to prompt an entrepreneur in Mississippi's capital to come up with a new business. It’s a ride share service literally just for ladies that she hopes will mean safer transportation for women and she...
JACKSON, MS
Motion filed to dismiss charges in toddler death case

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — A motion has been filed to dismiss the case involving a Mississippi man who is accused of killing his 14-month-old daughter. According to court documents, 22nd Circuit Court Assistant District Attorney Patrick E. Beasley asked Friday to dismiss charges against Morris Bevily IV without prejudice, WDAM-TV reported.
PORT GIBSON, MS
Ex-deputy warden pleads guilty in Mississippi inmate beating

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has pleaded guilty in a case involving the beating of an inmate, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. In a news release, officials said Melvin Hilson, 49, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate’s civil rights in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
High-speed chase on Highway 18 ends in head-on collision

A high-speed chase that led multiple agencies down Highway 18 Thursday afternoon ended with a head-on collision, according to Bay Springs Police Chief Daniel Gilmore. “On Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Captain Lee Johnson of the Bay Springs Police Department came across a green Chrysler minivan, driven by Regina Hicks, which did an illegal U-turn in a driveway on the west side of town, on Highway 18,” said Chief Gilmore.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
Mississippi woman hopes father’s legacy will help inspire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Some may have heard his name or seen it on buildings and displays throughout Hattiesburg. Some may have seen his face on the mural at Veterans Memorial Park, but many don’t know the man behind the name Jesse L. Brown. A Hattiesburg native, Brown...
MERIDIAN, MS
JCSD Seeking "Most Wanted" Individuals

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking eleven "Most Wanted" individuals on Bench Warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. Listed in date order are:. Scott Metzler. Taquil Ducksworth. Paul Tolbert. Jefferey James. Jalen Henderson. Jeremy Riels. Timothy Rhymes. Lee Page. Timothy Matthews. Shawn...
JONES COUNTY, MS
Jones County Sheriff's Department seeking burglary suspects

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking two suspects, a caucasian male and a caucasian female, in an early Saturday morning burglary in the 100 block on Riels Road. Security camera video shows the dark colored vehicle the suspects were traveling in at approximately 2:17am on Saturday. The pair burglarized a building and took miscellaneous items.
JONES COUNTY, MS
Jones County Sheriff's Department seeking burglary suspects. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking two suspects, a caucasian male and a caucas…
JONES COUNTY, MS
Agencies remember the service of those veterans

Some Jones County residents remembered the service of those who fought for America’s freedom during a Memorial Day Observance Event held at the Laurel Housing Authority’s Arco Lane site. The activity was coordinated by the Laurel Jones County Council on Aging in partnership with the Laurel Housing Authority.
JONES COUNTY, MS

