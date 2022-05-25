ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

‘MI Kids Back On Track’ Plan Introduced To Expand Tutoring For Michigan Students

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — There’s a new plan in Michigan to get students caught up on learning after the pandemic took a toll on education.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed the “MI Kids Back on Track” plan, which would expand tutoring and other learning supports in the state.

“The MI Kids Back on Track program would double down on tackling unfinished learning by investing in what our kids need most,” Whitmer said in a statement. “ For lots of kids, this means extra personalized instruction, like tutoring, which is a critical tool for parents to help their kids get caught up and on the right track after a tough few years . In a tutoring setting, students get help from a caring, qualified adult who is focused on their specific learning challenges.”

Officials say the proposed plan would invest $280 million of Michigan’s $3 billion in additional revenue to address “unfinished learning after a tough few years with tutoring or other forms of personalized instruction before, after, or during school.”

Michiganders who want to join the effort can sign up here .

“Whether you’re a third grader learning about the solar system, a 6th grader getting better at fractions, or a junior sharpening persuasive writing skills—tutoring makes a difference,” Whitmer said. “ If we get this done, we can offer every student in Michigan—all 1.4 million of them—extra help with a qualified tutor. But tutoring programs only work if we have tutors. I am calling on my fellow Michiganders who want to see our kids succeed to join the effort to get our kids back on track.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 3

CBS Detroit

Michigan Legislature Pushes For Pause On Gasoline Tax

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Republican and Democratic senators are pushing ahead with bills that could put a pause on gasoline tax. The bills would pause collections on the 6% sales and use taxes on gas purchases. The measures received bipartisan support. It would run from June 15 through Sept. 15. According to AAA, Michigan’s average gas price sits at $4.56 a gallon as of Thursday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan colleges experience nation’s worst spring enrollment dive, new report shows

College enrollment across Michigan plummeted 15% during the spring semester this year, dragged down by a 20% hit to four-year public universities, a new report shows. Spring enrollment across all sectors dropped to 360,220 students, a decrease of more than 62,000 from 2021 to this year, according to data released Thursday, May 26, by the National Student Clearinghouse.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

School Loses Challenge To Expired Michigan Mask Order

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a Catholic school’s challenge to Michigan’s 2020-21 mask order. The Whitmer administration policy during the COVID-19 pandemic was dropped about a year ago, making the lawsuit moot, the court said. The appeal was heard by 17 judges at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It was a rare step; most appeals are heard by three-judge panels. Resurrection School in Lansing and some parents sued in 2020, saying a state mask order violated the free exercise of religion, among other objections. A federal judge, however, ruled in favor of the state and declined to suspend the policy with an injunction. The statewide mask order ended in June 2021. Any subsequent school mask mandates came from local health departments. “This dispute is therefore moot unless there is a decent chance that the (state) will not only impose a new mask mandate, but also roughly stick to the exceptions in the old one,” Judge Raymond Kethledge wrote. “And that prospect is exceedingly remote given all that has happened in the year or so since the state rescinded its mandate.” © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
