ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

'Overlooked': Employee Backed for Not Training Person Hired for Dream Job

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"If the company felt this person was a better fit than you and right for the job than surely they should know what to do, correct?" one commenter...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 12

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Job
The US Sun

Teen who tracks Elon Musk’s $70million private jet reveals secret to finding plane Mark Zuckerberg was ‘trying to hide’

THE teen who tracks Elon Musk's $70million private jet has revealed his secret that led to the discovery of his latest "jackpot" in Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's aircraft. Tech-savvy teen Jack Sweeney claims he has bypassed Meta's reported $26.8million security expenses on their CEO, revealing to The US Sun how he pinned Zuckerberg's private jet.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why McDonald's Franchisees Are Furious About A New Company Rule

Update 5/12/22: This story has been updated to include a statement from McDonald's. Multi-billion-dollar businesses might seem like well-oiled machines on the surface, but that's rarely the case. In fact, one might find that the mega-brands that frequently update their offerings are the ones that bring in the most business.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Fortune

Business owner breaks down why she pays all staff – including herself – the same salary and takes aim at CEO’s raking in millions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A TikTok influencer and business owner went viral after explaining how she runs a business without being “selfish.”. It’s simple according to Madeline Pendleton, the owner of L.A-based online...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

1 in 4 delivery drivers admit to hooking up in their trucks, survey finds

They give the full package deal. A new survey discovered shocking and racy details about the lives of couriers, including that one in four delivery drivers have hooked up with someone while on the job. Conducted by Circuit, a route-planning app for drivers, the survey polled 564 drivers, a group...
AGRICULTURE
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
Fast Company

Recruiters are passing over college degrees for this essential soft skill

A college degree used to be the gold standard for finding a job, but increasing numbers of companies are eliminating or reducing their requirements for a degree as a condition for hiring. According to Glassdoor, graduating from an impressive college name is now less critical for landing a position you love—from jobs in tech (on Glassdoor this includes Google and Apple) and retail (Costco and Nordstrom) to banking (Bank of America) and publishing (Penguin Random House).
COLLEGES
Fortune

‘Unlimited didn’t exactly mean unlimited’: A U.K. recruitment firm scraps unlimited leave after finding it gave employees anxiety

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Even as major companies embrace the idea of unlimited leave to woo talent, one U.K. firm is ditching the practice after finding that the policy actually caused more employee burnout, as staff felt too anxious to dictate their own schedules.
BUSINESS
Upworthy

Woman pulls out dollar jar every time parents ask when she's having a baby, charges them $1

Getting married and having kids might have been the "natural" order of things some time ago but it certainly isn't now. Infertility rates have spiked in recent times making it harder for many to have children. According to Scientific American, reproductive problems in men and women are increasing by roughly 1% per year in Western countries. Many members of the younger generation are choosing to not have children while many others are struggling to conceive. Most parents want to see their children have kids and some can take their persuasion a little too far. One woman who was constantly badgered about having children found an innovative way to put an end to the questions. She posted her story on Reddit and asked if she was wrong for making a "pregnancy jar."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
967K+
Followers
95K+
Post
845M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy