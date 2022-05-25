ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

British photographer’s campaign to mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death

By Lottie Kilraine
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFdzW_0fpNCY0y00

A British photographer has set up a campaign to mark the two-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd .

Cephas Williams’ 929 campaign, featured on billboards around London , will pay tribute to Mr Floyd and continue the conversation around systemic racism.

A virtual vigil, organised by Mr Williams, will be held at 9.29am on Wednesday to draw attention to the time it took for Mr Floyd to be killed.

Mr Williams told the PA news agency: “Nine minutes and 29 seconds was revealed as the time it took for George Floyd to lose his life.”

Mr Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin , who knelt on his neck despite him saying multiple times “I can’t breathe”.

The news of Mr Floyd’s death was particularly poignant for Mr Williams as it happened the day before his son, Zion, was due to be born.

It inspired Mr Williams to pen a letter to his son to outline his goal of working towards dismantling systemic racism through his organisation, Black British Network.

In the letter, Mr Williams wrote: “My concern is that if we stand by and do not take brave & tangible steps forward at this crucial time of awakening, then by the time you are my age, maybe you will be writing a letter like this to your son or daughter.

“I simply cannot stand by and let that happen.

“This is not the type of world I want to leave behind for you, so I will do my best to change it.

“So, as well as becoming a father, I have become a custodian of the future – our future – and I share this responsibility with all of my peers.”

Since its release in 2020, Letter to Zion has been signed by 44 executives who have committed to supporting the conversation to drive toward systemic change for black people in the UK.

Mr Williams said: “The reason I am able to talk about this now is because I have a billboard by the side of me and I have a position of influence.

“This is part of what we need to engineer out, I shouldn’t have to activate it in this way.

“The very nature of life means there will always be hope, (but) I feel like sometimes the conversation of hope is a copout for leaders to do altruistic things.

“I think it is less about hope and more about healing.”

To find out more about the 929 campaign visit www.cephaswilliams.com/929

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen furious over father’s engagement pleads guilty to killing future step-mother

A teen in Alabama will spend 50 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman who had gotten engaged to his father.According to police, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, killed Dr John McFarland's fiance, Martha White, because his mother had died less than a year prior. Law enforcement officials said Mr McFarland "harboured animosity" toward 66-year-old Ms White, which led to the murder. Police found Ms White dead in a home, where she had been shot in her face. According to AL.com, Ms White was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr McFarland owned...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
The Independent

Mother condemns ‘giggling and smirking’ murderers behind stabbing of 16-year-old

The mother of a 16-year-old stabbing victim has hit out at her son’s killers for “giggling and smirking” throughout their trial.Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to pay tribute to Rhamero West – nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips – as she gave her victim impact statement.On Friday, Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in the street in Old Trafford last September.The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Minneapolis Police#British#Black British Network
The Independent

French financier commits suicide while touring $2.3m New York apartment

A French financier reportedly asked a real estate agent if he could view the balcony of a luxury New York apartment he was viewing before he died by apparent suicide.A police spokesperson confirmed to the New York Post that Charles-Henry Kurzen, 43, was viewing a unit at 100 United Nations Plaza on the 32nd floor in Midtown at around 1:15pm on Thursday afternoon and was later found on the third-floor patio below.The French businessman, who had moved to Brooklyn from Paris over two decades ago, had reportedly asked the real estate agent if he could view the balcony of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Autopsy confirms elderly man who was beaten up ‘on suspicion of being Muslim’ died of assault

The postmortem report of a 65-year-old man with mental disabilities, who was beaten up in an Islamophobic attack in India earlier this month, has confirmed that he died of injuries sustained during the assault.Bhanwarlal Jain, a resident of Sirsi village of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh, was returning from Rajasthan when he lost his way and instead travelled to the similar-sounding Sarsi village in Neemuch. He reportedly went missing on 15 May and was found dead on 19 May. Authorities handed over the body to Jain’s family after circulating messages and images on social media. Subsequently, a widely-circulated video...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Mother’s horror as toddler daughter savaged by the family dog suffering ‘traumatic’ injuries

A toddler was left with horror injuries after she was attacked by the family’s ‘perfect’ St Bernard . Mother Lizanne Naudé ran to help when she heard screams for her in the kitchen - and found her one-year-old covered in blood.The 32-year-old mum-of-two realised their dog - which weighed 60kg and stood at 6ft-tall on its hind legs - had attacked tiny Mené and bit her on the face.The tot was left scarred and needed skin grafts after the dog’s huge teeth tore through her skin and ripped her lip in two.Ms Naudé says the dog was a well-trained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Pack of wolves’ who stabbed teenage nephew of ex Man City player to death are jailed

Three killers who stabbed the teenage nephew of an ex-Manchester City player to death after chasing him ”like a pack of wolves” have been jailed.Rhamero West, 16, died in hospital after he was found with a number of stab wounds in Trafford, Greater Manchester, at about 6pm on 9 September 2021.Marquis Richards, 17, Ryan Cashin, 19, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the teenager’s murder on Friday.Catering student Rhamero, known to many as Mero, was the nephew of former professional footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips.His mother Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to condemn the three killers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William leads Trooping the Colour full dress rehearsal

The Duke of Cambridge has overseen final preparations for next week’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.The colour of the Irish Guards will be trooped at this year’s event and William, as Colonel of the Regiment, led the full dress rehearsal at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday.William, on horseback, oversaw the 90-minute rehearsal for the annual military spectacle which will this year kick off the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations during the long bank holiday weekend.The Queen, who is 96, has mobility issues and now uses a walking stick.It would be a rare absence during her 70-year reign if she did not to...
MUSIC
The Independent

‘Harrowing’ attempted abduction of two-year-old girl at Turkish holiday resort

A couple have told of the “harrowing” attempted abduction of a two-year-old girl at the hotel where they were staying in Turkey.Dubliners Elaine and Phil Brady said they had returned to the hotel in the early hours of 16 May with their children, aged 10 and 11, and began talking to two British couples in the outdoor bar.But the pair said their late-night drink turned to horror when two “big, tall men” allegedly appeared out of nowhere and began attacking Mr Brady before attempting to snatch a child from one of the other families.Speaking on RTE’s Liveline, Ms Brady said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eerie videos of Salvador Ramos surface as gunman threatened rapes on social media app

Videos of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos have surfaced as new reporting shows that the teenager frequently made threats on social media. Ramos told young women and girls that he was going to rape them while also showing off a rifle he purchased. On livestreams on the social media app Yubo, he threatened to shoot up schools, users who saw the threats in the last few weeks have said, CNN and The Washington Postreported. On Tuesday 24 May, Ramos shot and killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Mother forgives Satan worshipper who murdered her two daughters - but it’s ‘too late’ for police apology

A mother whose daughters were murdered by a man who believed he had made a demonic pact to win a lottery jackpot has forgiven their killer, but said it is “too late for apologies” from the police.Bibaa Henry, 46, was celebrating her sister Nicole Smallman’s 27th birthday in a Wembley park as coronavirus lockdown restrictions loosened in June 2020 when they were stabbed to death by 19-year-old .The sisters’ loved ones were then subjected to further heartbreak after it emerged that two Metropolitan Police officers assigned to guard the murder scene – Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis – had taken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy thrown from Tate Modern balcony able to celebrate birthday with friends

The boy who was thrown from the 10th floor of London’s Tate Modern art gallery has been able to celebrate his birthday with other children for the first time since the attack.The French youngster was six years old when he was seriously injured in the attack by autistic teenager Jonty Bravery at the tourist attraction in August 2019.In a post on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than 353,000 euro (nearly £300,000) for the boy’s treatment and rehabilitation, his family said: “Our son was able to invite classmates and even one of his buddies from our old town was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jetpack daredevil Frank Zapata injured as he plunges 50ft during flying stunt

A daredevil ‘jetpack’ flier has been injured after spinning out of control and crashed 50ft into a lake in France. Franky Zapata, a French inventor and army reservist, was rushed to the hospital by emergency services after he pludged into water with his ‘flyboard’ in Biscarrosse, France. A video shows the former JetSki champion ascending into the sky before he spirals downwards and crashes into the lake. Crash impressionnant de @frankyzapata aujourd’hui au meeting aérien de #biscarrosse Heureusement il est tombé dans l’eau et devrait s’en sortir je l’espère sans trop de soucis. #frankyzapata #biscarrosse #crash pic.twitter.com/SjWbGOp74W— Alex (@Alex170346741) May...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy