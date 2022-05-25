ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Pence Is Urging Republicans to Move Past Donald Trump

By Katherine Fung
 4 days ago
"Elections are about the future," Pence said as he campaigned for Trump's GOP foe in Georgia, where Trump lost by a narrow margin of about 11,800...

James Eaton
2d ago

I agree that Biden needs to go.But Pence and/or Cheney are nothing more than RINOS. They will jump into bed with whichever party or issue that wil insure their own political survival.They're complicity with Washington D.C.s "business/politics as usual will solve nothing.

3d ago

Why hasn’t Mike Pence been arrested for child smuggling and not backing up the present United States that is his job I don’t wanna see his face I don’t wanna hear his name I will never vote for that guy again

Calilforina .
2d ago

Republican rhino, backstabbed president Trump and the American people, he wants the government to be like it is now lies and deceit, he’s no different than the democrats, they want control , power and get richer no matters who suffers and lives are destroyed.

The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
