The baby formula shortage in the U.S. isn't over yet, but there are signs of hope for new mothers looking for nutritious formula for their babies. I am happy to report that that the neighborhood Walmart at at 960 E. FM 2410 in Harker Heights had a full inventory of baby formula Friday. I spoke with an associate to ask how long he thinks they'll have formula in stock. He wasn't certain. so I highly recommend visiting your local Walmart soon to see what they've got. Until the supply is more reliable, shelves will probably clear quickly.

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO