Orange County, CA

Orange County COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations continue rising

By City News Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19's hospitalizations and infection rates continued to rise, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations increased from 112 on Saturday to 126 on Sunday and 131 as of Monday, the latest figures available. There were...

"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

OC COVID-19 infections continue to increase; Expert advises masks, tests

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates maintained steady increases as four more fatalities were logged for this month, according to the latest data released by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations increased from 129 on Tuesday to 139 Thursday, with intensive care unit patients declining from 18...
Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19, he said Saturday. Newsom plans to continue to work remotely, and will remain in isolation at least through June 2 and “until he tests negative,” his office said. The governor has also received a prescription...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Channel

Former Carmel Valley med spa doctor sentenced in federal court

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A former Carmel Valley medical spa doctor was sentenced in federal court following a guilty plea in a case where he reportedly marketed COVID-19 "cure" treatments. Dr. Jennings Staley appeared in court on Friday where he was sentenced to 30 days in prison and two years...
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

LA County reports over 6,000 new COVID cases for the first time since February

Los Angeles County reported 6,245 new COVID-19 cases Thursday marking the first time the county has reported over 6,000 cases since February 3.The 6,245 new infections bring the county's total caseload to 2,955,954.The county also reported nine additional COVID-related deaths. As of Thursday, there were 429 COVID-positive patients being treated in county hospitals.Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county's current rate of virus-related hospital admissions is now 4.5 per 100,000 — double the rate from a month ago — and the rate of staffed beds occupied by COVID patients is currently 2.3%. "If we continue on the current trajectory we...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

County Struggles to House Homeless Even with Federal Aid

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
newsantaana.com

The OCDA is trying to keep a self-identified school shooter behind bars

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and the UCI Police Department have been aggressively trying to keep a former UCI student and self-identified school shooter behind bars but limitations in California law have already let him out of state prison once despite increasingly serious online threats he has made to commit a mass school shooting at UCI.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
