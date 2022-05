Who is moving on to the November general elections? That’s the decision voters faced when they headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 24. Several Texas and Houston-area races in the March 1 primary elections went to a runoff. Out of 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO