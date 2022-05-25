Sheneen McClain Invited To White House For Signing Of Police Accountability Executive Order

(CBS4) – Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain , will be a special guest at the White House on May 25. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on police accountability.

McClain was invited along with family members of other victims of police brutality. Elijah died in 2019 at the hands of Aurora police officers and paramedics.

May 25, 2022 is the second anniversary of when George Floyd was murdered by a police officer on the streets of Minneapolis.

CBS News reports the order is to include establishment of an accountability database of officers fired for misconduct and a ban on chokeholds and a restriction on no knock warrants at the federal level.