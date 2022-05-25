A Mass Shooting In Texas Has Reignited A Nationwide Conversation On Gun Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The topic of gun violence is back in the national headlines after another gun tragedy—this time in Texas.

An attack on an elementary school is jump-starting the discussion about stricter gun laws.

While some state leaders are demanding tighter gun laws, others say that is not the answer.

After an 18-year-old opened fire inside of an elementary school, killing at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday.

It was the second mass shooting in 10 days to send shockwaves throughout the nation.

On May 14 an 18-year-old began shooting people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Ten people died in the shooting spree. Investigators say the act was motivated by hate.

WJZ spoke with Josh Horwitz, the co-director of Johns Hopkins Gun Violence Solutions at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. Horwitz says he believes the tragedy in Texas should be a catalyst for stricter gun laws across the country.

He says changes to the licensing process—like enhanced background checks, longer wait periods, and maybe even requiring people to meet with law enforcement—could make a difference.

“We can’t stop every shooting but we can do so much better,” Horwitz said.