Seema Kumar Celebrates South Asian American Women With Her Seema Network
Seema Kumar, the founder, publisher, and editor in chief of the first magazine to feature and cover South Asian American women, joined Cheddar News to talk about how the self-titled publication and media network differentiates itself from the mainstream American outlets. "I see that in most magazines, most media, we actually don't feature South Asian women that much, and so I decided we would now launch the Seema Network. We have a monthly magazine. We have a TV show that airs every Sunday, and we feature women who are doing just extraordinary things and who are unsung heroes whose accomplishments aren't actually known," she said.
Comments / 0