ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh PD: Stranger offers to give juvenile girl ride home

TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0fpN8NaA00

Oshkosh Police are investigating after a stranger walked up to a juvenile girl in the city Tuesday and offered to give her a ride home, according to a news release.

The girl reported that she was walking between West 17th Avenue and Delaware Street at about 4 p.m. when a man she does not know walked up to her, and tried to convince her that she was related to one of her friends, and that he would give her a ride home, police said.

The girl ran away from the man and he did not chase her, police said.

The man is described as being in his 30s, about 6-foot-2, with a large tattoo on the right side of his neck, police said. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, a baggy, green hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida PD search for alleged hit and run suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect allegedly involved in a hit and run. In a Facebook post made on May 27, the Oneida Police stated that they are looking for a female. They also ask for you to contact...
ONEIDA, WI
Fox11online.com

Police: Search of Oshkosh business uncovers human trafficking operation

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police say they uncovered a human trafficking operation after searching a spa business. Detectives from the Oshkosh Police Department say video surveillance of the Oregon Street business revealed only men were entering and exiting from it. FOX 11 is not naming the business until formal charges...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD link local business to alleged human trafficking violations

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A human trafficking incident is being investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department. The incident involves a business called Oriental Spa, located at 1000 Oregon Street in Oshkosh. According to a release, video surveillance showed that only men were entering and exiting the business, a search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Texas school shooting delays trial for Oshkosh West school stabbing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Winnebago County judge has delayed the trial of a former Oshkosh West High School student accused of stabbing a school resource officer. The reason? The elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Grant Fuhrman’s trial was scheduled to begin with jury selection next Tuesday. Fuhrman’s...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington HS: 'Lock and hold' over student in mental crisis

BURLINGTON, Wis. - A school resource officer at Burlington High School was alerted midday Friday, May 27 by school staff about a student in mental crisis -- who had taken possession of a pipe and was not following instructions. A news release says students were placed in a "lock and...
BURLINGTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Law Enforcement#Oshkosh Pd#Oshkosh Police
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plymouth rollover crash; driver ejected, flown to hospital

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A woman was ejected from her vehicle in a Sheboygan County crash Friday, May 27. The crash happened just after noon on County Road J near State Highway 57 in the town of Plymouth. The woman's vehicle rolled over in the single-vehicle crash, the sheriff's office said.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: 3 people stabbed at Club LaMark, suspect at large

MADISON, Wis. — Three people were stabbed at a Madison bar early Thursday morning, city police said. The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at Club LaMark near the intersection of North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue. ﻿ According to a press release, the three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect. Further...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
whby.com

2 teens arrested after Fond du Lac fights

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police investigate a pair of fights Wednesday involving children. The first involved six to seven kids in the area of S. National Avenue and E. 2nd Street. Police believe three kids confronted a 15-year-old Woodworth Middle School student — who was...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wiproud.com

Officers respond to report of student with a gun at Wisconsin middle school

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement responded to a middle school in Wisconsin after reports came in of a student with a gun. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Slinger Middle School is on a lockdown. Officers responded to a report of a student with a gun. The suspect was taken into custody.
wearegreenbay.com

House fire in De Pere causes $100k in damages, kills three pets

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in De Pere is under investigation after three pets died and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. According to De Pere Fire Rescue, on May 26 around 9 p.m., crews were sent to the 2300 block of Indy Court for a reported house fire. When crews arrived, ‘moderate’ smoke was found inside the residence.
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - May 26 & 27, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, May 26 & Friday, May 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

UPDATE: Missing Milwaukee man found

MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for a 23-year-old man whom they say is “critically missing.”. Tiree Barnes was last seen near 54th and Villard around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24th. Barnes is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs about 217 pounds. He was last seen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police Department investigating suspicious incident, potential kidnap plot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident that occurred near West 17th Avenue and Deleware Street in the City of Oshkosh. According to a release, around 4:00 p.m., a juvenile female called police to say she was walking near the intersection when a man who she did not know walked up to her.
OSHKOSH, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy