Sandy Hook Promise CEO: How many kids must die for politicians to care about them over their careers?

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, TX has aggravated old wounds for many people who’ve lost family members to gun violence. After her son was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, Nicole Hockley dedicated her life to pushing for gun safety reforms. Hockley founded Sandy Hook Promise, an organization aimed at providing gun control education. Now, with the number of mass shootings mounting, Hockley wants people to “vote your conscience” and remove apathetic politicians from office. “It’s really all about voting... If someone is not representing you and your values, then you have to vote them out of office. That is the right that we all have as citizens, and we need to take that right seriously.” May 28, 2022.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO