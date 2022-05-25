ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Sandy Hook Promise CEO: How many kids must die for politicians to care about them over their careers?

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEighteen children and one of their teachers are dead in Texas, and countless more traumatized,...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

The Texas shooting is another vile opportunity for far-right trolls to 'monster' trans people

It didn’t take long after an 18-year-old brutally murdered 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, before the internet misinformation machine cranked into action. Starting on 4chan, a false rumor began to spread that the school shooter was a trans woman named Sam. Right-wing troll Candace Owens continued to push the false narrative long after it had been disproved. The online chatter even grew to the point where far-right Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona claimed the shooter was trans in a since-deleted tweet.
MSNBC

Gun Control Activists Can “Absolutely” Take on the NRA, Says Sandy Hook Mom

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, TX has aggravated old wounds for many people who’ve lost family members to gun violence. After her son was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, Nicole Hockley dedicated her life to pushing for gun safety reforms. Hockley founded Sandy Hook Promise, an organization aimed at providing gun control education. Now, with the number of mass shootings mounting, Hockley wants people to “vote your conscience” and remove apathetic politicians from office. “It’s really all about voting... If someone is not representing you and your values, then you have to vote them out of office. That is the right that we all have as citizens, and we need to take that right seriously.” May 28, 2022.
MSNBC

Frank Figliuzzi on Uvalde shooting: 'I can't understand' why police waited

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Uvalde students made six calls to 9-1-1 during the shooting, pleading for police as officers remained outside the barricaded classroom doors. Former FBI Assistant Director of Counterterrorism Frank Figliuzzi joined Austin Statesman investigative reporter Tony Plohetski to discuss law enforcement's deadly delay in confronting the gunman.May 29, 2022.
MSNBC

Policing experts aghast at failures in Uvalde gun massacre

Cedric Alexander, a former member of President Obama's task force on policing, talks about the main rule for police when engaging and active shooter and shock felt by policing experts at the news of the failure of police in Uvalde, Texas to engage an active shooter in an elementary school. May 28, 2022.
MSNBC

The Shifting Police Narrative Around The Uvalde Massacre

America is still processing the horrifying mass shooting in Uvalde. But in the days since, we’ve also had to process the conflicting information and shifting timelines provided by authorities that’s posed more questions than answers. So what do we tell the families of these children, their teachers and a nation struggling to understand what happened? Politics reporter Akela Lacy and policy analyst Samuel Sinyangwe join Ayman to discuss.May 28, 2022.
MSNBC

Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 5/26/22

Grief-stricken husband of teacher killed in school shooting dies of heart attack. Frustration and anger grows in Uvalde shattered by school massacre. Actions taken by Texas School resource officer are unclear. ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Chris, thank you and good evening to you. And thank you at home for joining...
MSNBC

Uvalde police face questions over delayed response to school shooting

#Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School
MSNBC

Despite Uvalde shooting, NRA convention to go on as planned in Houston

While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he won't be in attendance as initially planned, the NRA convention in Houston is set to go on as scheduled, with former President Trump as the headliner. Hallie Jackson reports on the convention and how musicians are pulling out of an NRA concert.May 27, 2022.
MSNBC

NRA convention in Texas advertises some pretty abhorrent programming

The National Rifle Association is bumbling onward with its scheduled convention in Houston on Friday, despite this week's mass shooting — one of the country’s deadliest — at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The convention came into focus after outlets reported prominent Texas Republicans, including Gov....
MSNBC

Uvalde shooting leads to false conspiracy theory

