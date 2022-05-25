What you need to know about summer travel during the pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) – The summer travel season will be different this year with a more relaxed set of COVID-19 guidelines. Still, medical experts have told FOX31 that they are seeing an increase in positive tests at some urgent care centers and recommend using caution while traveling.

Dr. Mark Montano Medical Director of HealthONE CareNow Urgent Care told FOX31 that this time of year can present a challenge when it comes to diagnosing illness.

“People are coming in saying ‘hey doc I have a runny nose and congestion,'” he explained. “They may have fever or chills and sometimes it’s hard to sort out am I sick, is this allergies, is it COVID, is this flu?”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that you do not travel until a full 10 days after your symptoms started or after the date your positive test was taken if you had no symptoms.

Do not travel if you have COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive, are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test, or had close contact with a person who has COVID-19 and has been recommended to quarantine.

Make sure you are protected before traveling

Dr. Montano told FOX31 that most people have had two vaccines and one booster, but a fourth vaccine is now recommended for those over the age of 50 or over the age of twelve with a compromised immune system.

Travelers should make sure to understand COVID guidelines and requirements at their destination.

“There still might be some places where you are traveling for your summer that would require you to be fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Montano.

For more information about CDC travel recommendations visit their travel advisory page .

Doctors said they aren’t certain about how long immunity gained from having COVID will last, so it’s best to continue to practice safety measures and talk with your personal physician about how soon to get a vaccine.

