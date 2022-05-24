Southlake Historical Society Announces 2022 Town Hall Exhibit

Before you chug too many red, white and blue frozen margaritas this weekend, make sure you know the reason for the season. On the last Monday of each May, the United States honors those who have died while serving in the U.S. Military. Many Americans also consider this the “beginning of the summer” and use the three-day holiday as a time to get that Vitamin D and cheers to the new season. However you choose to celebrate this year, take this word of advice: Don’t overdo it on those sugar-loaded patriotic cocktails.

